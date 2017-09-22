Supply Chain Management showcased





Supply Chain Management (SCM) day showcased the opportunities for SCM and business majors alike. Supply chain management is the oversight of the movement and storage of goods from the supplier to the distributer. SCM is central to the many services companies provide.

The Wednesday event was host to 80 businesses and hundreds of prospective interns. Assistant Dean and Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management James Patterson said that the event allows for students to start branching out into various industries.

“It’s a way for our supply chain majors to find employers for internships and for career positions. We have forty plus companies today; a couple hundred students signed up from both companies.”

Companies at the event included Allstate Insurance Co., John Deere, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. and Dot Foods among others. Each company had their own stand and representatives ready to meet students and discuss SCM and business.

The SCM day event offered a large networking opportunity for students preparing to enter the professional workforce. Not only do the students make connections with professionals in their field, they also have chance to become accommodated with other SCM majors.

Adrian Suarez, an SCM major, said that he has been looking forward to SCM day because it allows for students to get a peek into the industry they are trying to enter.

“Supply chain management day is a huge job fair for people who are in the major. So, we have tons of companies coming out today, hopefully we can secure an internment or a position somewhere.”

Ryan Fitz, a fellow SCM major, agreed saying that the whole department had been waiting for SCM day because of how much opportunity it presents for people.

Like similar career fair events, the casual meet and greet portion of the day gave employers a first impression of prospective interns and future employees. When speaking to students during the casual meet and greet, companies had a few things they look for in an intern.

“We’re looking for someone who can lead, somebody who is self-motivated,” Said Paul Kernoan, a representative of Wal-Mart Supply Chain Management. “There’s not always someone who’s going to guide the intern. I was an intern here from Western.”

Also in attendance was the Career Development Center. Prospective interns are provided access to several tools from the CDC to better ensure their success at achieving an internship or career position at the event. Kate Curry, Office Support Specialist, was at SCM Day representing the CDC.

“We’re there to help students, they can set up appointments with us to go over their resumes cover letters or to help them build their resumes,” Curry said. They can set up mock interviews, so if they have an interview coming up with one of the companies they meet today. We also offer Skype room where, if they set up a phone interview with a company they meet today, they can have a private room to do that in. We have Captain’s Closet which is free, professional clothing, which is open to students all the time.”