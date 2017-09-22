Honey harvest draws buzz

Close Western Illinois University Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration chair Dan Yoder shows how to extract (right) and harvest (left) honey. File Photo File Photo Western Illinois University Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration chair Dan Yoder shows how to extract (right) and harvest (left) honey.





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Macomb residents and Western Illinois University students united to experience bee keeping first-hand at Western’s Horn Field Campus

on Tuesday.

Recreation, Park and Tourism Chair Dan Yoder started the event by allowing observers to get up close and personal with approximately 30,000 bees.

Among the bee observers was Western pre-nursing student Michaela Leapley who admits there are initial feelings of fear while approaching 30,000 bees.

“It was terrifying at first, but it was enjoyable after I knew I was protected,”

Leapley said.

Although Yoder supplied protective gear for those willing to interact with the hive, the audience still faced with the possibility of being stung.

“If a bee gets tangled in your hair, it is probably going to sting you,” Yoder said, “If they just land on you, it probably will not be a problem.”

To open the beehive, Yoder released smoke using a bee smoker. No one could be up close to the bees or handle them without the smoke.

“It calms them down,” Yoder said. “There are all sorts of theories on why it calms them down, but we know it does.”

The frames of honey, weighing about five or six pounds, were extracted by Yoder and his assistants. For the honey straining process, the crowd walked to Horn Field Campus’s lodge.

the — I’m going to gross you out, but I am going to say it — to get all the bees’ wings and bees’ legs out of it,” Yoder said. “Then we will have beautiful, pure, golden honey.”

Yoder taught participants how to extract honey by sleight of hand, the old-fashioned way. Now that society is in a modern-technological era, machines and technology usually perform the extraction.

“I am going to take a very sharp knife and I am going to cut the very top of this wax comb off,” Yoder said. “Then I am going to put it inside this centrifuge, and it will spin it and spin all the honey out.”

Yoder exhibited kindness and allowed an adolescent female participant to spin the centrifuge to get the honey. The demographic of the audience primarily consisted of children who came to have fun and learn about the importance of honeybees.

Macomb natives Greg and Maria Montalova attended the event with their grandson, whom enjoyed becoming more knowledgeable about bees.

“It is truly an amazing experience for the kids,” Greg Montalova said.

The educational, yet fun experience at Honey Harvest had kids of all ages at the edge of their seats as Yoder showed off his beekeeping skills. In addition, Yoder let the children of the audience eat the honey right off the wax comb.

However, the annual event is not just for kids. Honey Harvest is a learning experience for all ages. Students and locals found themselves intrigued by the honey

making process.

“I am a science teacher, so I like the biology end of it,” Maria Montalova said. “I like the fact that it is a community event and draws people out here from all over.”

Yoder sold the honey from his beehives at Honey Harvest. The fresh golden honey proved irresistible as the crowd swarmed for one last honey indulgence before departing.