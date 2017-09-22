College isn’t the only option





Opinions

It seems that when you’re a senior in high school, the only option schools seem to care about is going to college. Yes, joining the military or the work force are both thrown in there but they are not given nearly as much weight. There are countless amounts of college fairs for seniors to go to, but a limited amount of information about the other options.

This generation has really been pressured to go to college; we are told we will not be successful without a degree. It’s been beaten through our heads that those who don’t get a degree end up working at McDonald’s or collecting welfare. The truth of the matter is that we seem to be one of the first generations that have been told we won’t be successful without a degree. And the fact of the matter is that that simply is not true.

Many of our parents have successful jobs without having a college degree, and even more of our grandparents. Now it seems like in our generation everyone has to get a degree. If this trend continues, it poses the question of whether or not our children will have to get even higher degrees to be able to stand out in their job market. We seem to view those without a degree as lesser, when in fact, many people without degrees are more successful than people with them. Those that criticize people without degrees seem to forget all the important trades that help our society function. There are plumbers and mechanics, those who build homes or repair our roads, those who drive vehicles that take away our trash or bring the package you ordered from Amazon and there are those who babysit our children.

The list goes on and on. There are numerous positions we need as a functioning society that do not require college diplomas. And this in no way means to say that people in trades are not smart; there is an enormous amount of intelligence needed to perform these jobs. Mechanics have to know cars like doctors know bodies, and they need to be able to diagnose and fix the problem. The same goes with plumbers, electricians and many more. These people do things that many college-educated adults would not be able to do. And some of them make good money doing it.

We also cannot forget about those serving in the military. Though this can be done with or without a degree, but for the sake of my argument, I will focus on those who enter right out of high school. There were several of my friends from high school who chose to enlist, and I will be honest when I say the idea terrifies me. It scares me to know that my friends are in the military and could potentially go to war. It’s something I know I would not be able to do, and I know many of us in college or who have graduated would not be able to, either.

College is not for everyone, yet that does not mean everyone cannot be successful. Some of the most successful people out there do not have college degrees. As my fellow students, I do hope that you believe that college is the right choice for you, but I also ask that you respect those who have decided it was not for them. It does not make them deadbeats, it makes them people you may depend on one day. We must not forget the vital role that people working in trades play in society, and we should give the upmost respect to those who chose to fight for the sake of us and our country.