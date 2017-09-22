Sleep away all your problems





Filed under Opinions

As we wrap up this week, we have officially hit that point of the semester where sleep goes from being an enjoyed pastime to a very valued and coveted resource. As tests, papers and presentations begin to become more common and overlap, students stay up later working on projects and studying, asking themselves why Starbucks or Dividends aren’t open 24 hours a day. Until we get our dearly beloved Dunkin, students will most likely be reenacting the Walking Dead until midterms. So what should we do to keep ourselves more awake and healthy? Well there are a few things you can do to compensate for your 3 a.m. paper of rushed glory.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends that college students get between 7-9 hours of sleep a night. If you chuckled as hard as I did when I read that, odds are you probably haven’t slept that much in a night since the summer. You’re not alone. According to a poll taken by Niche, a site dedicated to collecting various data, college students average between 6-7 hours of sleep on an average night. That’s not even factoring in late night cramming sessions. sixty-one percent of college students also get up before 8 a.m. according to the same poll. So we have to go to bed, and wake up feeling alert and refreshed enough to make it to an 8 a.m. lecture. The obvious solution that we constantly hear is, “to get more sleep” which doesn’t really work for most of us or else we would have done it already. There are also recommendations to work out in the morning to wake yourself up more and get your body awake but if you’re going to an 8 a.m. class on a couple hours of sleep, you’re probably going to want to juice as much time to sleep as you can. So what can you do?

My personal favorite is don’t take an 8 a.m. class. I did this last semester and it was heaven. Depending on which classes you need to take and how your schedule works out, you may need to take an 8 a.m. class and in that case, bless your soul. My rule is no classes before 9:30 but I did take a class that meets at 9 a.m. this semester because I liked the professor/course combination. Another option is to keep your alarm clock away from your bed so you can’t just hit snooze. This is a great idea until you realize that most people’s alarms nowadays are their phones. So the obvious solution is to chuck your phone across the room before going to bed. That way you’re forced to get up and find where you threw the thing.

If you don’t have a good protective case for your phone, then a good trick is to splash cold water on your eyes and face to make yourself more alert. This trick I actually can attest to as I have done this numerous times so my contacts don’t feel like stabbing fire in my eyes in the morning. If you’re really desperate, just fill your sink with cold water and dunk your entire head in like you’re in a very generic torture movie, you will wake up. Along these lines, if you prefer to shower in the morning, taking a cold shower can help wake you up. I realize that probably sounds like blasphemy when the weather gets colder but at least you will be awake. If you get sick, now you just have a reason to sleep in that day; it’s a win-win.

If you are really desperate or afraid you’ll oversleep, you can always just stay up all night and hope your body doesn’t just shut down underneath you. This is my go-to solution and works more than the other options previously mentioned. And hey if none of these options work for you there’s always the option of drinking a case of Red Bull. Not only does it give you wings, but also slight tremors.