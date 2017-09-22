You misunderstood gender equality





Opinions

Recently, The Western Courier published an opinion titled “Gender equality activists are everything but equal.” My first impression of this article was that the author had a fundamental misunderstanding of the idea of gender equality. They seemed to be operating under the assumption that feminists and other people advocating for equality were demanding the elimination of the traditional behaviors typically associated with men and women.

But that isn’t the case at all. Gender equality does not mean that men can’t pay for dates, or open the door for their partner or do other acts traditionally seen as “gentlemanly,” as the author put it. Rather, it means that people are free to decide if they want to behave that way or not. Men shouldn’t feel obligated to pay for dates because they are men. They should have the freedom to choose between themselves and their partner who would like to pay for dates.

Likewise, a woman shouldn’t feel as if they are betraying the idea of gender equality if they decide that they are more comfortable with traditional gender roles. Gender equality means that no one gets to tell anyone how they should behave on the basis of their gender. People get to decide for themselves the role that they have in their relationships. If that means you personally want your partner to pay for dates or open doors for you, then that is absolutely fine. However it is contrary to gender equality to believe that women absolutely cannot be the ones to pay for dates, and to go so far as to impose your personal preferences onto other people on the basis of gender. In other words, gender equality is letting people behave as they feel comfortable, regardless of their gender.

The author also poses larger questions, such as, “should a man ask a woman’s father for permission before he proposes to her?” They follow this question with, “Personally, I believe the answer to this question to be yes. But for someone arguing for complete gender equality, the answer really should be no.” I disagree with this. If you believe in gender equality, your answer should be, “that is up for individual couples to decide

amongst themselves.”

It may be the case that you won’t feel comfortable marrying your partner until he asks your father about asking. Again, that is not a problem. But if you feel justified in telling other couples how they should operate, because your ideas of gender roles allow for you to dictate how others should behave, then you are against gender equality.

Gender equality means freedom of self determination for all people, of any gender. A common counter argument against gender equality is the differences in physical ability found between men and women. But this is pretty much irrelevant to the whole conversation. It doesn’t “throw a wrench” in the issue as the author claims.

Yes people can have different levels of strengths, but that doesn’t mean we have to pigeonhole people into roles and expectations based solely around gender. The fact that most men are physically stronger than most women is absolutely no justification for denying people the ability to behave as they please.