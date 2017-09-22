Jaelon Acklin settling in his new role for the Leathernecks

Jaelon Acklin was behind two of the most talented wide receivers to ever don a Western Illinois University jersey.

For the first three years of his Leatherneck career, Acklin played third wheel to Lance Lenoir and Joey Borsellino. He never saw more than 12 catches a year and didn’t have a single running play called for him. In his senior year, though, Acklin has made the most of every opportunity.

His four total touchdowns on over 200 combined yards have spurred the Mountain View, Mo. native to an amazing start in his final season in Macomb.

“You have to make the most of it,” Acklin said. “Hopefully, I just keep going.”

Those outside the Western program may be shocked to see the stats he’s put up through two road games. Inside the locker room, no one is surprised.

Acklin’s roommate, quarterback Sean McGuire, saw this every day at practice.

“Frankly, going into this year, he had the opportunity to do that and I’m not surprised at all that he did,” McGuire said. “I’m proud of Jaelon for sticking with it and it’s paying off huge right now.”

Head coach Charlie Fisher knew the type of player he’d be in what was shown towards the end of last season and that has carried over into the 2017 campaign.

“He’s a guy that we target as a playmaker,” Fisher said. “You could see him starting to emerge in our offense. He knows the playbook better.” It wasn’t smooth sailing for the 6-foot-2 wide out in the early years.

Seeing the field on occasional starts and special teams, doubt began to creep for Acklin. It heightened after the Northern Arizona game last season, where he wasn’t involved in the Leatherneck offense.

“I wasn’t in any packages, I was the number three wide receiver, but I just wanted to be able to play and I didn’t know if I was going to play football again,” Acklin said. “I honestly didn’t know if I was good enough to play.”

Acklin spent an entire offseason trying to better himself.

A former standout at Liberty High School, Acklin had a body fat percentage of 18 percent body fat and knew he’d have to slim down in order to remain a reliable option in the Leathernecks offense. Strength and conditioning coach Matt Jacobs sat the senior down, set up a diet plan and went to work.

Combined with speed drills as well as learning how to cook, Acklin went into training camp at seven percent body fat. Making wide ranges of food, from quinoa to teriyaki chicken, Acklin felt a lot better about his body.

“I just wanted to get faster,” he said. “Over the past four months, my body feels the best it ever has.” No better play than the longest run of his career showed the progress

of Acklin.

Against the Lumberjacks in the second game of the season, a jet sweep was called for Acklin and 63-yards later, he was in the end zone, celebrating his second rushing touchdown in as many games.

“A year ago, if you would’ve seen me run full speed, I would’ve been tackled at the 40,” Acklin said. “It was good to see, it makes you feel good about yourself.”

Heading into the third game of the season for the 22nd-ranked Leathernecks against Costal Carolina, new to the Football Bowl Subdivision, Acklin has over 100 yards rushing and receiving.

Knowing he won’t keep this up for the remaining eight contests, Acklin said he has to stay the course. For Fisher, Acklin will always get the touches in the most effective way possible.

“People are going to become that much more aware of him,” Fisher said. “When you emerge as the top receiver, you start to get more than one guy covering you. The good thing, the way we’re set up offensively, he plays everywhere. I always see him being a factor.”

At one point, Acklin felt too down on himself to wonder if he even belonged in a purple and gold jersey. Now, he’s a hot commodity and a pain for opposing defenses.

“With our group of receivers now, we’re all pretty fast,” Acklin said. “Can’t stop just two people anymore.”