Football looks for revenge on Coastal Carolina

Close Sean McGuire takes a snap in a Leatherneck home game last season agianst Northern Arizona. File Photo File Photo Sean McGuire takes a snap in a Leatherneck home game last season agianst Northern Arizona.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Western Illinois University football team (2-0) is back in action tomorrow after a week off. The Leathernecks are heading to South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers (1-1) at Brooks Stadium.

Western rose in the FCS coaching poll on their week off, moving to 21st after their previous 22. The Leathernecks have started off the season strong with two wins over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. Western’s trip to Coastal Carolina will be their third away game to start the season before their homecoming debut next week.

The Leatherneck defense has continued to improve this season. They were able to stifle Golden Eagles’ quarterback Case Cookus, who threw for a whopping 369 yards the week before at Arizona. This improvement of Western’s defense has led them to two big victories on the road.

This is only the third time that the Leatherneck’s and Chanticleer’s have faced off. They’ve split the series at 1-1. Western won the first meeting with a 17-10 victory in the first round of the 2010 FCS Playoffs. The Chanticleers struck back in 2015 as they improved their roster and were ranked the number one team in the FCS.

CCU has shown a tendency to capitalize on any mistakes and have forced a turnover in 15 consecutive games. Western has turned the ball over three times in their first two games and they are going to be more careful against the opportune Chanticleer’s defense.

Coastal Carolina does not pass the ball very often, with only 18 attempts in their last game. However, their run game has proved very effective early in the season. Last game, senior running-back Osharmar Abercrombie took 17 carries for 149 yards on the ground. The Chanticleer’s also had five other runners record double digit yards. They racked up a massive 342 rushing yards on the day.

Western running back Max Norris had a breakout game last week at Northern Arizona with 133 rushing yards in the absence of star running back Steve McShane, who was out with an ankle sprain. Norris is looking to put together another big game to help ease the pressure off junior quarterback Sean McGuire.

McGuire had a rough week last week, throwing two interceptions, but head coach Charlie Fisher still has the confidence in his quarterback after his slow start on the road.

“The other thing I thought was a key to the game was when Sean McGuire really settled in. He started a little bit slow but once he settled in, he made some throws. He’s a winner. He’s a champion when the game is on the line he came up big.”

McGuire will look to improve and lead the Leathernecks to a perfect start on their final game on this road trip. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Western will then face the South Dakota University Coyotes in their homecoming game on Sept. 30.

Twitter: @devonseasofrhye