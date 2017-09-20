Throw down with throwing Thursdays





Relive childhood memories with Play-Doh by playing with clay during Throwing Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at Western Illinois University’s Heating Plant Annex.

“Throwing Thursday is a program that started when I started working here and it was an open house for people every Thursday,” said Ian Shelley, associate professor of art and ceramics. “I made it every Thursday of the fall semester and then we take a break during the spring.”

Shelley said that Throwing Thursday is a recruitment tool for the art department to get both Western students and the Macomb community to come out and enjoy constructing creative artworks out of clay.

“They will get two hours a week during the fall semester of the free clay entertainment,” Shelley said. “They can throw on the wheel, they can hand build and they can take stuff home so they can make something. They can make one thing a week, glaze it the following week and by the end of the semester, they will have these things to take home. We have people make something every week and take home like 14 or 15 things at the end of the semester, which is pretty cool.”

According to Shelley, Throwing Thursdays introduced to Western students the world of ceramics and initiates student interest in taking a ceramics course.

“I don’t really keep hard numbers on it, but every year, I do see one or two people in my class that would be like, ‘hey, I remember you from a Throwing Thursday,’” Shelley said.

Shelly even mentioned that some Western students that took a ceramics class due to coming to Throwing Thursday actually became art majors, including a recent female bachelor of fine arts in ceramics graduate who started out as an art education major.

“She came to Throwing Thursday and got a sense of how fun of a department I like to run,” Shelley said. “She took the pill and did the degree with me and now she’s in graduate school in Texas, so yeah, it helps our department, it helps my classes. I think it’s a great recruiting tool.”

Shelly said that even though working with clay is tough to figure out, Western students have been able to create the ceramics arts that they aspired to create during the Throwing Thursday events.

“They are a little on the rough side and that what is sort of the point,” Shelly said. “If you’re interested and you like doing this work, take the class and I can show you how to make them good. I think on average, people make a lot of flat bowls and they get to decorate the sides of them. A lot of people make animals and stuff, little plates with things written on them, so it’s usually cool stuff.”

Shelly mentioned that Throwing Thursdays is an event where students from all different majors get to hangout and have some fun.

“My vision for it was like Throwing Thursday can be like a hangout place for people,” Shelly said. “They are not going to learn everything about ceramics, but hopefully either enough to hook them so that they wanted to learn more about ceramics or just have a safe place to hang out and do something cool.”

On Thursdays during the fall semester, take Stallings’ advice and “ explore your horizons to try something new” while meeting new people or taking a study break for a chance to play with clay.