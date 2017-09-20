University counseling center hosts National Depression Screening Day





Filed under News

Western Illinois University’s University Counseling Center (UCC) offered anonymous screenings for depression and anxiety on Thursday for National Depression Screening Day.

According to UCC director Jim DiTulio, National Depression Screening Day provides people the opportunity to learn about the signs and symptoms of depression along with other mental health conditions.

DiTulio said the screening tool does not diagnose the different mental health issues, but rather introduce what the signs and symptoms are for further diagnosis by a counselor, psychologist or medical professional.

“I think that it really has to do with how many different symptoms are present and if they are of some concern to the individual,” DiTulio said. “Our screening day is an opportunity for students who think they have signs and symptoms of depression or anxiety disorder, they can come here and there’s a screening tool that we use that will help them look at some of the symptoms

of concern.”

According to DiTulio, symptoms of depression include but aren’t limited to: difficultly concentrating, difficulty with sleeping whether it be sleeping too much or not sleeping enough, lack of energy, pessimistic mood, irritability, suicidal thoughts, change in appetite, whatever it is a lack of appetite or sometimes eating to

feel better.

During a low point in life, a person with clinical depression may think that they only solution to dealing with depression is to take one’s own life to feel better and some may tell a friend about the suicide plan, even telling the friend to not tell anyone, causing the friend to be in a dilemma of either seeking help or not telling anyone.

“What I say to students is if your friend takes his or her life, what would you feel better about,” DiTulio said. “If a student, a friend tells someone that they are suicidal, that individual will need to get some assistance immediately and so that a qualified professional can assess the level of danger and to provide the treatment recommendation on how to keep the person safe.”

DiTulio informed participants of National Depression Screening day that Western provides ways to help anyone that has a friend contemplating suicide. “If there is a clear threat that has been made, the friend may need to contact, if they are on campus, the Office of Public Safety to immediately get a police officer involved,” DiTulio said. “If there is a vague statement that has been made, then that student, that friend that has been confided in really needs to take it to someone else, a hall director, a faculty member here in the counseling center, they need to reach out.”

DiTulio said that with the suicidal deaths of a celebrity due to depression, he hoped that the deaths would bring forth both discussion and awareness to depression, especially with the deaths of actor Robin Williams and Linkin Park singer

Chester Bennington.

“When a celebrity takes their life, there can be positive conversations that can come from that and sometimes people will reach out and seek help because of that,” DiTulio said. “I think that not having it in the shadows, but bringing it out into the open and having open conversations is a very healthy thing.”

DiTulio believes due to a lack of awareness of mental health issues, that there’s a stigma against it that prevented people from seeking help, especially when being told to ‘snap out of it’ when they have depression or anxiety. He also hoped that the UCC could put a dent in the stigma against mental health issues using the depression and anxiety screening.

“If you have cancer, kidney problems or a thyroid problem, I wouldn’t say ‘you need to work harder, you need to snap out of it, you need to pull yourself up by the bootstraps,’” DiTulio said. “You go get a diagnosis by a professional medical doctor who then prescribes a various form of treatment and (depression) is no different, but in our culture, there’s a stigma that you’re weak if you seek help and that’s a shame.”