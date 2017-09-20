Council amends municipal code

Close City Administrator Dean Torreson speaks on handicapped parking at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Jasmyne Taylor/Courier Staff Jasmyne Taylor/Courier Staff City Administrator Dean Torreson speaks on handicapped parking at Monday night’s City Council meeting.





Filed under News, Showcase

The Macomb City Council on Monday voted to authorize an ordinance to amend Sections 15-214 and 15-216 of the Municipal Code of Macomb, which amends the location of restricted parking and handicapped parking for the Downtown Square area.

According to Mayor Mike Inman, the approval of the ordinance grants the codification of the square in relation to the downtown

revitalization project.

“What we want to do is codify the way the square is now striped since completion of the revitalization project,” Inman said. “We’ve added a couple of additional handicapped accessible parking spots that were not originally in the plan to take advantage of our desire to be fully Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.”

City Administrator Dean Torreson said the City Council is officially designating handicapped parking spots in the downtown area.

“They’ve changed around some and there’s two more parking spots than there used to be and we’re trying to meet new regulations from the Illinois Department of Transportation,” Torreson said. “Those spots are already existing; they were put in along with the other improvements of downtown.”

Later, the City Council moved to approve the Franchise Amendment Agreement with Comcast, however, prior to the approval of the Franchise Agreement Torreson addressed all discrepancies pertaining to public, educational and governmental (PEG) fees which in all actuality has no relation to the Franchise Amendment Agreement.

“I received some remarks from City Council members that they got calls from people with concerns of the PEG fee being three dollars a month,” Torreson said. “The PEG fee is only 35 cents a month and it hasn’t shown up on any bills yet and probably won’t show up until November.”

The PEG fee will be implemented for twenty-four months to aid the City Council in upgrading their televising equipment in City Hall.

Council moved to adopt the resolution authorizing the conveyance of real property to the Macomb School District 185 pursuant to the Local Government Transfer Act.

“When we acquired the modern home property at the same time that process was ongoing there was a deadline for making those sealed bids available to the trustee,” Inman said. “City staff noticed that there was one other property that was also on that list of properties that was available through a sealed bid process and it was adjacent right to one of the elementary schools here in town.”

The bid was due within 24 hours so staff suggested that the Superintendent and the Mayor should have a discussion about the city bidding on the property.

“Since we had all the paperwork and everything ready to go it would just be a manner of changing the property identification number and the address to file on the school district’s behalf,” Inman said. “The superintendent agreed so we acquired it and now we’re going to give them the property they wanted for the exact cost it was for us to precure it.”

As for the Consideration of Right of Way Infringing Use Agreement for property located at 311 South Randolph Street between Roger Carmack and the City of Macomb, Torreson elaborated stating the agreement is “fairly minor.”

“There’s a gentleman (Roger Carmack) who wants to put in some amounts to private lighting along the street,” Torreson said. “It’s out near the street and it’s a grassy area, but its owned by the city so we’re giving him the authority to put that in and he has to maintain it.”

The next City Council meeting will be a meeting of the Committee of the Whole and will take place on Monday at 5 p.m. in City Hall.