SGA passes first appropriations

Student Government Associaion President Grant Reed (top) discusses the SGA rules and bylaws with the legislative body. Speaker of the Senate Patrick Quinlan (bottom) facilitates Tuesday night's meeting. Chris Holling/Courier Staff





The Western Illinois University Student Government Association

(SGA) and the Finance and Special Project committee discussed and passed SGA’s first Bill of Appropriation, SGA Bill of Appropriation 2017-2018.001 in yesterday’s meeting.

In SGA Bill of Appropriation 2017-2018.001, SGA requests the funding ($375) to pay for senator handbooks. SGA has traditionally given handbooks to each member to facilitate legislative action on the part of the senators.

SGA President Grant Reed believes distributing handbooks will give senators a better understanding of the rules and bylaws.

“Every year we provide our senators with a handbook that has our constitution, bylaws and senate rules,” Reed said. “It’s just a resource that we give to (senators) traditionally so that they can help settle in their role, especially if they’re new. We appropriate the money for it every single year, personally I enjoy having a handbook, it’s nice to physically have the document rather than go look for the constitution online.”

After the first Bill of Appropriation was passed, SGA moved to approve SGA Bill of Appropriation 2017-2018.002, allocating the funding ($75) to pay for food during its retreat.

When asked if $75 is sufficient enough to adequately feed participants during SGA’s retreat, Reed responded “I sure hope so. We want to make sure our senators are well fed if they’re coming out on a Sunday and giving their afternoon to us,” Reed said. “You can’t do critical thinking on an empty stomach.”

SGA moved to address their Bill of Appointments, beginning with SGA Bill of Appointment 2017-2018.005 which examines the qualifications of Dawn Foss for the position of member to the Student Health Advisory Committee.

The Appointments Committee then granted the approval to the appointment of Dawn Foss and according to Reed, Foss will prove beneficial and prove innovative to the Student Health Advisory Committee.

Advisory Committee is a very important part of campus,” Reed said. “It deals specifically with the Beu Health Center and how we help our students out with anything they have related to mental health, physical health etcetera. They can’t know how to improve if they don’t have student input and student voice and Dawn (Foss) is a fantastic person and fantastic fit for this committee.”

Progressing to their next order of business, SGA bill of Appointment 2017-2018.006, SGA unanimously voted to confirm former SGA Senator Madeline Heinzer for the position of member to the Student Laureate Selection Committee for the remainder of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Reed expressed feelings of elation after confirming Heinzer to her new role in the committee for the year.

“Maddie (Heinzer) is a seasoned SGA professional,” Reed said. “She’s a fantastic student leader here on this campus, she’s one of the best. We were very excited when she said that she was available and interested to serve on this committee. She really connects with the students well and she’s been a senator, she’s been on several committees before and so she’s really a great representation of SGA and the students here.”