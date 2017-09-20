Stuff your face with this food for thought





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Chances are if you live on campus at Western Illinois University or at any other university you have purchased a meal plan to use at your university. Most campuses require students living on campus to buy a meal plan. So is it right for the university to force the meal plan on students? Personally, I think the meal plans at Western are great. At first, I was concerned with the ala carte style of the dining halls, but I have come to find the basic meal plan offers plenty of money. Additionally, I enjoy that the meal plan will work at restaurants at the University Union and there is no additional cost for those like there is at other schools. I, however, believe that we’re in college now and we should be able to choose if we have a meal plan regardless of the residence hall we stay in and the benefits that are associated with having a meal plan.

Meal plans have their benefits and drawbacks, but in my eyes, the pros outweigh the cons. One benefit I have noticed is that having the money set aside for food is helpful in budgeting my spending money. This also goes hand-in-hand with eating healthier foods. Since the meal plan money is not something I am able to go spend on anything else, I am able to not only make sure I am eating proper meals, but that I have access to healthier ones. If I am honest with myself, I would have to say that if I did not have a meal plan, my diet would consist of a lot of Ramen noodles, pizza and fast food, and I would bet that many other students are the same way.

You always hear young adults talking about how they are surviving off of Ramen noodles, which are good for the bank but bad for the body. Having access to the dining halls gives students a wide array of food options so that they may have a full meal. If a student is counting on their pocket change to feed them every day, chances are they are going to buy the cheapest food, which is normally unhealthy food. Although healthier options in the dining halls are unfortunately much more expensive than their unhealthy counterparts, students have enough money in their meal plan to be able to afford it. As a person who tries to eat at least somewhat healthy, I enjoy this perk. Another value of meal plans is that they are eligible to be covered with financial aid. This allows students who struggle with money to still be able to feed themselves. This benefit is big to those who may not be able to afford to feed themselves on their own dime.

On the other hand, the dining halls also make it easier to gain the dreaded “freshman 15” pounds because they give easy access to plenty of unhealthy food. Since the unhealthy food is cheaper, students on the meal plan can get more of it, which contributes to weight gain. Also, it could be argued that even though meal plans allow students to eat healthier, students are, as many say, “in college now,” so they should be able to make their own food choices. Though I personally think meal plans are the way to go, I do agree with this statement. Since we are adults in college now, we should be able to stuff our faces with the cheapest, greasiest, most processed food there is if that’s what we want to do. Because of this reason, I have to say that I disagree with the policy of students living on campus to be required to buy a meal plan. We as independent young adults should be able to choose our food as we please.