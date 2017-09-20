Militant Police march in the streets

The unbridled terrorism of the police toward people of color has created an atmosphere of fear and distrust. The people have tried peaceful protest. The people have used their voices and engaged in the democratic process, but to no avail; at the end of the day, when the dust is settled, we are dealt the same hand. There seems to be no end and no solution to the extremely deep and violent relationship between the police force and black Americans.

After former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of first-degree murder the protests began; by nightfall they devolved into full-blown riots. Stockley allegedly “executed” Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man, and allegedly planted a gun on Smith’s body after the incident. In a nation where one in three black males land in jail according to the Bureau of Justice and Statistics, and police kill black men without repercussion, this incident was just more of the same thing.

When yet another black man is murdered and justice falls away; when all the protests are disregarded, it is no surprise that riots erupt. Our nation witnessed this after the killing of Rodney King in 2012 who was beaten to death by police. and this was no exception.

What is exceptionally disturbing about these riots, is the behavior of the police. After arresting over 80 people, the St. Louis police paraded through town shouting, “Who’s streets? Our streets!” St. Louis police chief Lawrence O’Toole said, “We’re in control. This is our city and we’re going to protect it.” While O’Toole may see the defense of shop windows as “protecting the city”, the radical intimidation march of his police force displayed anything but.

In fact, the victory march of the St. Louis police indicates the underlying nature of their relationship with the populace. The “us versus them” behavior only broadens the divide between us. Instead of behaving like a professional group of law enforcement officers, they seem more like an invading military who just conquered a city. They have risked the further radicalization of protest and created a much more violent atmosphere for everybody in America.

The St. Louis police are clearly a reckless force of intimidation and violence. Officer Stockley was recorded saying, “Going to kill this mother —, don’t you know it.” This case paints a picture of a military police force that can kill at will with no legal consequence. Now the St. Louis Police Department, as representative of police everywhere has set an example of their city, and the next time there is a protest, the next time there is a riot, the police may be seen as an opposing military force rather than bastions of the law.

The people have spoken, they want justice, they want to live in a world where speeding raises the risk of a traffic accident, not being shot through your car window. The police don’t own the people or the streets, they serve the people and protect the streets. At least that’s what we’ve always been told. When the St. Louis Police Department was asked for accountability and justice, their response was clear and resounding, “Whose streets? Our streets!”