Western volleyball gears up for conference play

After competing in the Buffalo Wild Wings Invitational at home, the Western Illinois Universitys volleyball team is taking a different approach toward their next game against the University of South Dakota Coyotes. The Purple and Gold are traveling to Vermillion, S.D. on Sept. 22 to face off in their first Summit League match of the season.

This past weekend was tough for Western with all three games ended in a loss during the invitational. Even though they didn’t come out victorious, several women on the roster stood out during the matches.

Sophomore defense specialist and libero Claire Grove is second in the Summit League with a total of 236 digs. Also second in the Summit League is middle/outside hitter, red shirt freshman Mackenzie Steckler. Steckler hit a .332 clip and a .435 hit. Junior outside hitter Melanie Patenaude recorded season highs with 16 kills and 13 digs. Another junior outside hitter, Shalyn Greenhaw, had 16 digs to add to the team lead. Greenhaw also recorded two service aces. Both sophomore setter Makenzie Bouse, and junior setter Jamie Johnson, also recorded two service aces.

The Coyotes won two out of their three matches in the Northern Colorado Tournament this past weekend. Currently the Coyotes’ record is 6-6. In their game against the Air Force Falcons, three players on the Coyotes recorded double-digit kills. Outside hitter Hayley Dotseth led the team with 14 kills. Dotseth and setter Brittany Jessen contributed with nine digs each. Jessen also had a match-high with 44 assists. Middle blockers Meagan Kerns, and Kelly Law added ten kills apiece. Concluding the matches’ highlights is defensive specialist Anne Rasmussen, who led the team on the defensive end with 19 digs.

This matchup between the Leathernecks and the Coyotes will captivate the strengths and weaknesses on each side. Both teams’ strengths are from digs and kills. One thing both teams have to work on is carrying their momentum throughout the entire game.

In the Leathernecks case it’s remaining strong throughout the entire set. Usually in the beginning Western comes out ahead, however toward the end, they can fall short. For the Coyotes as quoted by their head coach Leanne Williamson “coming out sluggish in the beginning, but remaining steady toward the end.”

Western faces off against USD at 7 p.m. on Friday. Two days later on Sunday, he Leathernecks travel to Tulsa, Okla. to take on Oral Roberts University. Starting Sept. 29, Western has three home games at Western Hall. The first game is against University of Nebraska Omaha. Second home game will be against Indiana University – Purdue on Oct. 1.