Western gets first season win 9-1 over CSUWestern gets first season win 9-1 over CSU

Western gets first season win 9-1 over CSU

Sports

MACOMB Ill. — The Leathernecks finally arrived back home after six games Sunday to play the Chicago State University Panthers, and went on to beat them 9-1. The score line set a program record for most goals in one game, beating the previous record of eight against the University Arkansas Pine Bluff back in 2012.

Western’s attack came out strong for this game as they were looking to make the home crowd proud, and they delivered. After this game, Western now sits at 1-7 for the season while CSU falls to 1-9. This is Western’s first win this season after a long and strenuous road trip. They are looking to forget the past but learn from their mistakes in their upcoming matches.

The Leathernecks came out expecting to win and that confidence led to a fast start. In the 5th minute, a ball was slotted through to freshman forward Lauryn Peters. CSU’s senior goalkeeper, Gabby Klemp, slide tackled Peters in what would end up being a game breaking decision. The tackle was ruled a red card as Klemp was sent off. Back up keeper, junior Audra Wisehart, was sent in to finish the game.

Western was allowed a penalty kick for this foul; however, junior forward Ashley Kuhlman essentially kicked the ball straight into the hands of Wisehart as the save was made to keep the game tied. This early missed chance drove Western to create more opportunities, as they were very eager to win this game in front of their home crowd. The Leathernecks would keep pounding in shots off of through balls behind the defense, but it wasn’t until the 16th minute that they finally broke the tie. The pass was from junior forward Madeline Edwards, who picked up and put away nicely by sophomore midfielder Bianca Romay. Western kept the shots coming as they soon scored another goal in the 22nd minute.

The ball was a low cross from Peters, who was easily tapped in by Edwards to double their lead. Western made it 3-0, as freshman midfielder Natalie Nagle passed a through ball to Romay, as she tapped the ball away from the charging goalkeeper, and put it into an empty net for her second goal of the day.

The game remained all Western as they made seven substitutions in the 28th minute to keep fresh legs on the field and add to their lead. The next goal came straight from one of these subs, as sophomore forward Emily Bollman weaved through a series of defenders to put the ball into the bottom left hand corner, unassisted, for the 4-0 lead. This goal came only three short minutes after being subbed in, and she was just getting started. Bollman later got an assist as her shot bounced off the cross bar and fell to the feet of sophomore midfielder Kayla Kirkwood for the easy tap in to make it 5-0 Western. They took this lead into half time, extremely pleased with themselves.

Goal number six came after only 55 seconds into the second half, as a cross from Romay was headed in by senior defender, Carly Hoffman. After many more shots from Western, goal number seven came from Peters for her first of the season, assisted by Nagle. Both teams made more substitutions, but no one could stop Bollman. She scored goal number eight, her second of the night, off of another through ball from senior midfielder

Devan Jones.

The Panthers ended up getting a consolation goal from freshman forward Jensyn Stanberry as she struck a ball from about 20 yards out. She found the top right corner to score a spectacular goal, not giving Western the satisfaction of a shutout. Western returned, immediately to make it 9-1, as freshman midfielder, Jenna Lundgren scored in the 77th minute off of her own breakaway. This was the final score for the Leathernecks, but they finished strong, putting many more shots on goal.

“Obviously, it was tough for them off that red card, which made our big field even bigger,” said Director of Soccer Eric Johnson. “We’ve been struggling on the road and it was nice to be back home and see the way our team came out determined today. We took advantage of our chances so we are pleased to see our team pick up the win. Hopefully we can get better on both directors in defense and the attack.”

Western overall outshot CSU 44-3, and 21-2 on goal. Western had seven corner kicks to the Panthers’ none as well. Western dominated throughout the game, and that is exactly what the Leathernecks wanted heading into their next match against Drake University. The two teams will face off this Sunday Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. here in Macomb.

Twitter: @Bradjp08