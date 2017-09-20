Men’s soccer prepares to host Drake University

Filed under Sports

The Western Illinois men’s soccer team will host the Drake University Bulldogs today. The kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at the John Mackenzie Alumni Field.

After a win last Saturday at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the Leathernecks are now 2-4-0. With some momentum going into the game, the Purple and Gold hope to get their first home win of the season before conference games arrive.

The Drake Bulldogs are currently 1-6-0 on the season, their only win so far against University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, which they won by a score of 1-0. Despite their record, this game should be an even matchup between both the Leathernecks and the Bulldogs. Earlier in the season (Aug. 27), Western faced Green Bay also and lost by a single goal in a high-scoring game ending with a score of 4-3.

Drake is coming off of a conference loss against Valparaiso University. The Bulldogs lost a 2-0 lead after Valparaiso came back in the second half to tie the game. The Crusaders found the back on the net in double overtime, ruining the one game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

In total, the Bulldogs have only had five goals on the season compared to the Leathernecks nine goals. Point leaders for Drake are senior defender Mason Leonard and junior forward Ryan Merideth, both tied with one goal and one assist on the season.

Western Illinois beat Drake on their home turf in 2016 by a score of 2-1. In that game, we saw goals by midfielder Daniel Collins and senior midfielder Alejandro Pacheco. Collins is now alumni for the Leathernecks, however, last game we saw an assist from Pacheco.

The last time the Bulldogs defeated the Purple and Gold was in the 2015 season, after a last-minute overtime goal by Leatherneck alumni andforward Steven Enna. Enna has only seen 19 minutes of play this season for Drake and should not be an issue in the game on Wednesday.

If anything, Drake should be more worried about senior forward Fernando Pacheco. Pacheco earned his first career Summit League ‘Offensive Player of the Week’ accolade. After two goals in last week’s game against UMKC, Pacheco is more than deserving of this award. He is also tied at second in the Summit League with five goals this season; and third in the league with a total of 10 points. Last year, Pacheco found himself on the Second Team All-Summit League but with how his season is going so far, he is sure to receive more honors.

In the all-time series between Western and Drake, the Bulldogs hold a 17-8-2 advantage. This week’s game will be shown on Fighting Leatherneck All-access page or can be followed via live stats as well. The Leathernecks hope for another win before going onto Summit League play.

After last week’s games, Western moved back down to the bottom of the conference. However, they are now just one point behind Oral Roberts University. A win will earn them three points moving them closer as they fight for a position in postseason play.

