Conol Duffy uses his love for science to overcome hardships





Conal Duffy exhibits a deep appreciation for humanity and the human condition, a love of people that has led him into the career of broadcasting, where he hopes to create innovation and spearhead a new advancement of the human race.

Duffy’s life is not without struggle, he has undergone a life of consistent change, and it hasn’t always been easy for him. He admits he didn’t always handle change in a healthy way.

“Sometimes, when there’s a lot of change in my life, I’m not ready for it mentally,” Duffy said. “I want to see a Star Trek future honestly, somehow, I believe it’s going to happen.”

TV shows and Movies like “Star Trek” and “Bladerunner” have given him solace from the darkness. Duffy states, “I really like science fiction because it takes me to a different place.”

He has since embraced change and found himself in the process. He has interned at WGN news, became an Eagle Scout and discovered eventual purpose to become a Hollywood editor.

“All of these achievements in my life I’ve made, I’m proud of myself,” Duffy said.

On his journey to becoming an Eagle Scout he had the opportunity to visit Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, one of the most famous locations in the Boy Scout microcosm. There his sense of position in nature only grew.

“(Philmont Scout Ranch) is very large,” Duffy said. “It has mountains and you can hike there for twelve days, and that’s what I did in 2013. I survived out there with a bunch of guys.”

Duffy’s expedition at Philmont Scout Ranch was a critical part of his spiritual journey toward defining himself and further establishing his love for humanity and the natural world.

His fascination with the human condition stems from his love of nature and science. He quotes his idol, Carl Sagan, “The cosmos is all that was, all that is, and all there ever will be; we are a way for the Universe to know itself.” Duffy explains, “Science is my favorite human enterprise, it’s like the Universe is figuring itself out. We are the consciousness of the Universe.”

Duffy deeply admires the work of scientist Carl Sagan because he feels that Sagan inspired majority of his views and ideologies,

“Just like me, he cared about humanity,” Duffy said. “His show gave me a view of the world I had never thought of before and I embrace now.”

Duffy expresses a deep passion for humanity, his love for people, and broadcasting. Moving forward, he aspires to achieve a prosperous career in mass media relations.

“I want to make people’s lives better, that’s why I’m in broadcasting,” Duffy said. “In the age of fake news, people are not trusting the news. I hope to change that, be a part of its validation.”

Currently, Duffy has a Monday shift on Western Illinois University’s own 88.3 The Dog radio show, a start to what he plans to be a prosperous career in mass media. Listeners can tune in at 8 a.m. every Monday to hear his show.