Student come out to study abroad

The Study Abroad Fair brought sunshine and motivation to hopeful students last Wednesday. The fair was hosted in Western Illinois University’s Quad (behind the library) for much of the school day. It offered a variety of information on Western’s many study abroad programs.

According to graduate student Eden Driscoll, The Study Abroad Fair allows students to obtain more resources and valuable knowledge.

“The Study Abroad Fair lets you get a bunch of information all at once,” Driscoll said. “It is a very good starting place, and the people here can direct you to the different resources to use as far as application and financial aid.”

Driscoll is no stranger to studying abroad. She has studied in three different countries as a student. Italy, France, and the United Kingdom being the places she was lucky enough to visit to gain more knowledge and appreciation for other countries and cultures.

“I’ve always wanted to learn about new cultures and see the world outside of America,” Driscoll said. “Mostly, I wanted to connect with people from different backgrounds.”

According to Study Abroad Advisor Sarah Loman, studying abroad is a great way to obtain real life experience, and it benefits the students more than a typical semester in a classroom.

“When they are there, they get to network and meet new people from all over the world,” Loman said. “They are able to learn different communication styles and how to navigate the world on their own in terms of transportation, housing, and life skills in general.”

As advertised at the fair, Western offers study abroad programs in 60 different countries all over the world. This gives students more of a chance to study in diverse atmospheres.

“They have the opportunity to learn another language when they are abroad,” Loman said. “They get to experience another culture and another part of the world.”

The future is bright for students who participate in at least one of the study abroad programs. This type of rare experience gets graduates ahead in the business world.

“I think it could have a huge impact on the students’ careers,” Loman said. We are turning into such a global society, and the world is becoming so small that it really helps students who have been abroad to be competitive in the business world and really makes their resumes stand out compared to others.”

At Western, semesters studying abroad are available in many academic areas. The programs are even affordable to students due to hundreds of scholarships made specifically for international education. Financial aid can also be used towards the cost of studying abroad.