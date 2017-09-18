C-store prices on the rise





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Each year, Western Illinois University adjusts the prices of items in its dining centers and c-stores to adjust for the costs of food, and year after year the prices of items in c-stores has consistently increased.

University Housing and Dining Services (UHDS) Assistant Director of Budget Ketra Russel said that prices in the c-Stores are examined each year in order to ensure the right price for the cost of the item and the cost of convenience for students is considered.

“Everything that we price in the c-stores is based on a formula,” Russel said. “We have to look at what does it cost the store first and then we need to reach a certain percentage, we need to make sure that it only costs 50 percent of what we are actually going to charge. We also have to consider the cost for stocking it, the cleaning costs and the lighting costs, etcetera, ad so we need to charge for the product accordingly.”

This year, the formula projected price increases higher than most recent years for certain products. For example, the most popular product in the c-store, Smartwater, saw an increase of 24.79%, however according to data from Russel the average price increase across all times in the c-stores was 2.4%.

According to Russel, c-store prices are harder to maintain than prices in the dining center because the goods are prepackaged.

“The food in the c-store costs us more because it’s a prepackaged item, in comparison to when we have a chef cook the meal, in addition to it costing more to run a c-store rather than one of the kitchens,” Russel said. “This is because we can control the costs more when we are making the food, but when something comes pre-prepared more of the costs are already packed in.”

Additionally, each year when UHDS uses their formula, they must factor in the possibility of certain intangibles that could increase food production cost.

“If there’s bird flu then the price of all of the chicken products will hike up, but we don’t increase the costs of the product in the middle of the year,” Russel said. “We have to look based on history to see if we can predict the costs of some of these products.”

The prices in the c-stores are generally much higher than what they are at larger retailers such as Walmart, and according to Russel that is due to the amount of product that a c-store moves in comparison to a grocery store.

“That cost that we buy the Smartwater at versus what Wal-Mart buys it at is a lot lower because Walmart has a lot more buying power than Sodexo has, and especially more than Western Illinois University.”

Associate Vice-President of Student Services John Biernbaum further explained how Wal-Mart has a pricing advantage over Western.

“Wal-Mart is sort of like a Smartwater cartel,” Biernbaum said. “They can say we’re going to buy a billion bottles at 30 cents a bottle, and then we’re going to say we are going to buy 5,000 bottles of Smartwater, and they’ll charge us 73 cents a bottle, their buying power and negotiation power is much higher.

Additionally, prices are higher in the c-stores because of the convenience provided. In addition to being able to access prepackaged goods on campus, being able to pay with a meal plan also increases the cost.

“You also have to price these things more accordingly because you can use your campus meal plan here,” Biernbaum said. “At other universities, you’d have to use something like Rocky Dollars and you’d be paying for these things out of pocket.”

According to Biernbaum, most other universities also don’t have the number of c-stores that Western has.

“If you go to any other state school that has c-stores, they usually just have one store,” Biernbaum said. “To run those stores you need to have labor and our students have said that they want more than one c-store, they want geographical convenience. We have more than five times the number of C-Store than most universities.”

When asked how declining enrollment has affected the prices in the c-stores, Russel said that the issue wasn’t with food cost, but with operational costs.

“There isn’t a correlation towards pricing but it makes us look over our overall operation,” Russel said. Everyone pays about $10,000 a year in order to live on campus, so for every student that’s gone we are losing out on about $10,000 to invest back into our operation and our facilities.”

Biernbaum continued, saying that the costs that are passed on to students are out of necessity and not out of increasing Western’s profit margin.

“We are a very cost conscious people, we don’t want to hurt the students with the costs,” Biernbaum said. “I think that some people try to blame Sodexo but honestly the people in this room are setting the prices and we are doing our best to provide the right quality for our students.”