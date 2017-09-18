New ‘Annabelle’ film does not disappoint





Filed under The Edge

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

“Annabelle: Creation” is the sequel to the film “Annabelle,” which came out in 2014. The “Annabelle” films are a part of “The Conjuring” series, as a prequel. All of the films fall into the horror category, however “Annabelle” fell flat in the fear department.

When the sequel was announced, I was hesitant to watch it since the first one was so disappointing in the fear category I figured “Annabelle: Creation” would follow suit. However I was pleasantly surprised that this movie was very spooky, not terrifying but definitely better than the first.

The first film, “Annabelle” follows the story of a family that obtains the Annabelle doll, an antique porcelain doll that brings horrors with it wherever it goes. In “Annabelle: Creation” the audience learns where the doll actually came from and how it came to bring such a darkness with it.

The doll was originally made in the early 1940’s, by a doll maker named Samuel Mullins (Anthony LaPaglia) for his daughter Annabelle (Samara Lee), fondly called “Bee”. The Mullins lived a quiet, happy life for many years until one tragic Sunday when

Bee was hit by a car and killed. The Mullins dealt with the loss of their daughter the best that they could and after begging to anything that would hear to bring their daughter back to them. They eventually discover what they believe is their little girls spirit

and invite it to attach itself to the doll. However,they quickly realize that this spirit is not their little girl but rather a demon looking for a human vessel. Finally the Mullins get sodesperate they lock the doll in a closet lined with pages of the bible and all was quiet for 12 years.

Then the Mullins take in 6 little orphaned girls and the nun that cares for them, who have all become homeless after their orphanage closes. All is going well until Janice (Talitha Bateman) one of the orphans, who has been crippled by polio, unearths the doll from the locked closet and all hell literally breaks loose.

The girls, the Mullins and the nun all fight for their lives as the demon tries to take over Janice’s body. There are a few jump scares but it is not the dominant way the audience is scared. There is a lot of build up and tension throughout the whole movie.

The movie is very spooky and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. As the film wraps up, viewers may be confused as to how the films are all connected. Until the movie ends with the first scene of the first Annabelle film and there are many references to “The Conjuring” films, specifically the nun, tying them all together.

What is also great is that this film can be watched independently of the other films in the series and still be enjoyed. If you are looking for a spooky evening, then “Annabelle:Creation” is a good fit.It is full of creepy dolls, demonic possession and frightening monsters.