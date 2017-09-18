Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dies at 67





Filed under The Edge

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

In life the hardest thing is for someone to pass. On Sept. 3rd, the music industry mourned after the passing of Walter Becker. Becker was the guitarist and co-founder of Steely Dan, an American jazz-rock band. Steely Dan gained fame in 1972 and continued touring until recently, with a few breakups in between. The cause of his death remains unknown, but sources are saying it was due to an undisclosed illness.

Born on February 20, 1950, Becker knew his calling was music. Growing up, he spent his time learning how to play saxophone, which he would then switch to playing guitar. He began learning to play blues and jazz, which would be incorporated in his future band Steely Dan.

At Bard College in New York, Becker met his musical-partner, and other half of Steely Dan, Donald Fagen. The two put their musical skills together and created a band called Leather Canary, which included comedian Chevy Chase as their percussionist. After dropping out of college, Becker moved to California with Fagen to start working on their next big project.

Prior to recording their first big album Steely Dan toured for three years with newly found members, guitarists Denny Dias and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter and percussionist Jim Hodder in 1971. Becker would start off playing bass for their first two studio albums “Can’t Buy a Thrill,” (1972) and “Countdown to Ecstasy” (1973). Some songs to come from both those albums are: “Do It Again,” “Reelin in the Years,” “Midnight Cruiser” and “My Old School.” Even though both albums succeeded on the charts, there weren’t many hit songs that made the albums stand out from the rest. It wasn’t until 1974, when “Pretzel Logic” came out that would change the album structure, and Becker’s position in the band.

“Pretzel Logic” was the third studio album Steely dan released. Originally the plan was to keep Becker on bass. However after several rotations and new produced sounds on Becker’s behalf, the band agreed it was best to have him join the other guitarists. He continued to play bass, but at that point his guitar playing was what was needed in the band. This started Becker’s permanent position as guitar player for the remainder of his career with the band. Like the other albums previously released, both Becker and

Fagen were the main writers. “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” was the most popular song off of “Pretzel Logic.” A lot of their music off this album incorporated pop, jazz, blues, and rock elements. Many critics at the time were not sure whether their album was to be placed on the pop, rock, or jazz charts.

Like most celebrities when the fame increases, so does the partying. Becker had many setbacks continuing on after “Pretzel Logic.” During the making of their sixth album “Aja” (1977), Becker was going through a narcotic addiction. This caused tension between him and the band. Not only did his drug use cause his termination from the band, but stress from the recording industry to keep making albums within a certain time limit. In 1981, both Becker and Fagen decided to part ways.

In the meantime during Steely Dan’s first breakup, Becker moved to Maui, Hawaii to focus on getting himself clean, and producing other artist’s content. After 12 years of separation, Steely Dan got back together to tour and record. Becker and Fagen would record two more albums together including “Two Against Nature”(2000), and “Everything Must Go” (2003).

Becker had an incredible career and huge influence in the music community. Before his passing he and Fagen were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,and received Honorary Doctor of Music Degrees from Berklee College of Music. His wah-wah pedal techniques can still be heard in many guitarists playing today. Saying that Becker played music is an understatement. He created a musical genre of his own while being apart of Steely Dan. As of late Donald Fagen has recently announced in honor of Becker, he will continue touring in North America. The Steely Dan comeback tour will begin Oct. 13.