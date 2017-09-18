‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ is funny, bloody and a must see





Filed under The Edge

Do you ever feel like your life is a living joke sometimes… or all of the time? You just have those, “You’ve got to be kidding me,” or “Really,” moments. Trust me, that is totally me 99.99 percent of the time. The same goes for Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) in their newest movie, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” This new action-comedy movie will keep youdying from laughter and likely wishing you had not just seen all of that gore, if you are anything like me. Let’s be real, it is called “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” so you cannot really expect that it will be all about rainbows and unicorns.

Though this film is exceptionally bloody, right from the very beginning, the film is not that different in humor and gore levels from Reynold’s recent superhero film “Deadpool.”

As stated above, this movie stars two very well-known actors,Ryan Reynolds as Michael Bryce and Samuel L. Jackson as Darius Kincaid. Now you understand why it is classified as action AND comedy. You have Reynolds as the comedic person he always is in movies, along with his tough guy attitude. Then, you have Jackson who always plays that bada** character with his sarcastic side to him as well. The two of them together just makes the whole movie what it is.

We start off learning all about the world’s top protection agent, Michael Bryce, who ends up losing his reputation after one of his clients getting killed under his protection. After doing grunt work and small, low profile protection jobs, Bryce is called upon, by his ex-girlfriend, to be the bodyguard of one of the world’s most outstanding hitmen, Darius Kincaid. The two actors do a great job portraying their character as hating the other.

For the next 24 hours, they come across countless times of being shot at, high-speed car chases, a bloodthirsty dictator, and even some heart-to-heart talks while just trying to get Kincaid to his hearing on time without being killed. If you are looking for a comedic action-packed film, The Hitman’s Bodyguard would be just right for you. Oh, by the way, you get to see Salma Hayek acting as a crazy, can – kick – you – butt – before you – can – even – react, from time to time.