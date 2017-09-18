The worst of Netflix: Serena





Filed under The Edge

In 2012, regular viewers and critics alike were wowed with David O. Russell’s powerfully intimate and charming “Silver Linings Playbook,” starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. The film examines mental health, the deterioration and surprise construction of interpersonal relationships and the importance of familial support in times of emotional distress.

The film and its director, actors and producers were nominated for and received various accolades, including Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture,

Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor for Cooper and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver who play Cooper’s character’s parents. Lawrence won the Best Actress Academy Award for her expert portrayal as widow Tiffany Maxwell.

Hopeful to cash in on the coattails of Cooper’s and Lawrence’s fiery chemistry, acclaimed filmmaker Susanne Bier directed 2014’s “Serena,” a movie so incomprehensibly nonsensical and profoundly boring, I can only assume Cooper and Lawrence signed on because of a bad bet.

Citing a 17 percent rating from internet movie aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, “Serena” is infinitely better than the two films I previously reviewed, the Kevin James-starring “True Memoirs of an International Assassin” and the Mandy Moore-starring “romantic” “comedy,” “Love, Wedding, Marriage.” “Serena” is only infinitely better because the last two movies actually had 0 percent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

It could proudly display a 0.5 percent rating and still be infinitely better. Let’s get into why this movie was so bad, starting with the plot.

Cooper plays George Pemberton, a lumber baron in post-Depression North Carolina, hoping to keep his lumberjacks employed in a time of national economic turmoil. Pemberton meets Serena Shaw, played by Lawrence, a young socialite who agrees to marry Pemberton and move down to the woods of North Carolina. Serena quickly associates herself as a business-minded individual like her husband, making decisions about the business.

Most of Pemberton’s crew and associates take to Serena kindly; however, Pemberton’s principle partner, Buchanan, played by Dennis Denick, grows to distrust her as she quickly takes over several aspects of the lumber business. Buchanan strikes a deal with the local sheriff, hoping to dismantle some of Pemberton’s economic strongholds in the region. Serena learns this and convinces her husband to shoot his longtime friend and business partner Buchanan. The kil-ling is deemed an accident and is never explored further in the film.

Soon after killing Buchanan, Pemberton sees Jacob, his illegitimate son he had with another woman before meeting and marrying Serena. He decides, without telling Serena, to send money to Jacob and his mother for support. Next, a mysterious worker named Galloway, played by Rhys Ifans, shows up and starts working for Pemberton. An accident occurs and he loses his hand. Serena rushes him to the hospital and they bond, for some unknown reason.

As the economy continues to stagnate, tensions build between Pemberton and Serena. Campbell, an employee, played by Sean Harris, discovers that Pemberton has been bribing senators to pass legislation protecting his lumber business. Serena decides that the only course of action is to kill Campbell, so she sets off with Galloway to do just that.

The local sheriff grows suspicious and questions Pemberton, asking him if Galloway killed Campbell. Serena explains that it had to be done, much to the anger of Pemberton, who chokes Serena when she tries to follow him. Serena then finds out that Pemberton has been sending money to Jacob and his mother and decides to have them killed as well.

Pemberton, feeling guilty, turns himself into the sheriff for killing Buchanan but first saves Jacob and his mother from Galloway by killing him. Feeling sorry for Pemberton, the sheriff lets him go. Pemberton then sets off to hunt a panther — because that is somehow important to the story — only to shoot one and make it angry enough to kill him. The sheriff discovers Pemberton’s body and rushes to Serena, only to have her not identify the body as her husband. The movie ends with Serena lighting her cabin on fire and staying inside as it burns.

The movie was as incomprehensible as I’m sure it was to read that. The first and more obvious problem with the movie is its pacing. In less than a few cuts, we somehow go from the backwoods of North Carolina with lumberjacks to a New York estate where pompously dressed socialites are riding horses. Just as quickly as we made it to New York, we are back to North Carolina.

Along the issue of pacing is character development or lack thereof. In just 109 minutes, Lawrence’s, Serena, transforms into a power-crazed woman ready to literally kill — or send someone to kill — the perceived enemies of her husband’s business, including a lowly woman and her young child.

Another issue, as seen from my summary, is the nearly inconceivable plot and the situations that drive it. I never saw a reason why Pemberton decided to marry Serea so quickly. There was never any defining moment that occurred that drove Serena to become so power-crazed. Every person who wanted to take down Pemberton and his business was so clearly in the right and Pemberton was so clearly corrupted by Serena. The ending of the movie is supposed to make us feel for Pemberton and Serena but honestly, I could not find anything redeeming about the two characters.

Serena was certainly a step up from the last two movies, but I wholeheartedly would not recommend watching it. It will just fill you with confusion and sadness, not from the movie but from the fact that you just wasted nearly two hours of your life and you are sad that you will not get that time back.