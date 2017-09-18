Your mental health is important





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

When I returned to campus after summer break, I was refreshed to learn something about Western Illinois University that I did not know before. We have a policy for emotional support animals. For those who don’t know, an emotional support animal is an animal that helps people with mental health issues have the support that they need. Here at Western, a student can actually keep an emotional support animal by talking to the Disability Resource Center. I was pleasantly surprised when I learned about this, because it shows an important commitment to focus on mental health.

Conversations about mental health are always interesting for me, because I often see people talk about it from the viewpoint of certain psychiatric disorders. While issues such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are important, I feel that the focus on these often overshadows the larger issues behind mental health. If the conversation on physical health was only focused on diseases such as cancer or heart disease we’d be missing out on the big picture of nutrition, exercise and a healthy lifestyle that is also vital for physical health.

That is the same way I view mental health. While psychiatric disorders are important, mental health also encomposses a careful consideration of ones own mental and emotional state. In other words, mental health is for everyone, not just those with psychiatric disorders. However, in our culture, there is almost a backlash against mental health. People need to have emotional care animals, or who express certain emotions in public are described as and mocked for being weak.

This sort of behavior has to stop. We wouldn’t, or at least shouldn’t, do the same for physical wellness. No one would think it is acceptable to go up to someone with a broken leg and tell them to just get over it, or tell them it is all in their head. So why do the same for mental health? One article is not enough to go into all the reasons our culture is so toxic toward the idea of mental wellness. I think part of it may have to do with the prevalence of macho attitudes. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to be tough, I think it is fairly unhealthy to expect that toughness from yourself and other people all the time. These sorts of expectations create an environment where taking a moment to examine your mental state becomes taboo. Even opening yourself up to the possibility that you may not be completely and thoroughly mentally well is a social faux pas. But how can we really expect to be mentally well if we don’t take a moment to consider the ways in which we are unwell?

This is a large and complicated issue, and I don’t think it will be solved in a day. However, seeing an increase in the acceptance of care such as emotional support animals is a great step forward. My hope is that one day we will live in a culture where we can all treat our minds with respect, and take care of our mental wellness.