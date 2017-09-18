My strange relationship with a chair





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Here we are in week five of the semester and a most horrendous incident has occurred. Someone has taken something very dear and near to my heart … my seat in history.

It is not just any seat though, it is the only seat that allows me to see the board without someone of normal height obstructing my view. To add insult to injury it wasn’t even done by a stranger, but by a close friend that has betrayed me.

I’m not trying to play musical chairs with anyone, but when I sat down in the far right front row chair I made a clear and precise statement that says I will be in this exact spot for the remainder of the semester. I was only running just a minute or so late, that’s plenty of time to not take my seat from me as you move from one class to the next.

As I walked up to confront the assailant, I said a simple comment, “Hey, you’re in my seat.” And this thief had the nerve to respond in the manner that he did, “Dude it’s just a seat.”

I could have had a heart attack on the spot. Something inside me began to stir. I started to replay the interaction over and over again. It’s just a seat. Just a seat, he said. I was getting worked up over a seat that I will only occupy for 50 minutes and then move on with the rest of my Monday routine.

This strange realization started to haunt me. Why was I so bothered by this insignificant action? I knew I wasn’t the only one that reacts like this either, just last week a similar instance occurred, only that a student that sits next to me was not present in class for about a week or so and someone unfamiliar to me had began occupying their spot. When she had returned things had went back to normal, but once again even when it was not my seat, but a spot next to me I felt violated in some way, like a wrong had been done to me, but I was just being completely absurd or, so I thought.

I started doing what a normal college student does when they can’t find the answer to something directly: Google searching. I came up with articles mostly on why women hate when men don’t put the seat down so I had to refine my search to a more related incident. Finally I was starting to cover some ground. A story published by Aaron Vela Robins, a writer for Grand Central Magazine, revealed that I wasn’t the only one that started to have this self realization about habits. For Robins’ article, he conducted an experiment of his own over the course of three weeks in which he began sitting in other people’s seats and then after class going up to them and asking them how it made them feel. Most answers ranged from “kind of annoyed” to “put off” over the slight shift.

Once done with his experiment, he went a step further and reached out to Professor Fortney — who teaches history at the university Robins attends but during Fortney’s undergraduate years studied psychology — and states that students have a comfort level that brings out this repetitive nature and that people in the front row “are more intense, from the start of the semester to the finish, and for them sitting in the front row is a way to keep them in check”. Reading that line is oddly familiar to me, I sit in front row mainly because if I don’t I will have to focus more on trying to see than actually paying attention to the lecture. I also feel a greater need to respond more and participate if I’m closer to the instructor.

Fortney also stated that most people don’t like to change seats because they’re wary about possibly sitting next to someone who is crazy or unknown to them and, honestly, I don’t blame them for feeling that way. I’ve sat next to people who have some of the most annoying little habits like tapping their foot or pencil and I don’t like learning next to people who have those habits. They’re distracting. I noticed throughout my life humans say they often welcome change, but when change does actually happen it’s weird. It’s uncomfortable and I like a steady rhythm.

In the end though I guess we all have our little habits that we just can’t simply break.