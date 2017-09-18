Western volleyball fails to find a win at BWW Invitational

Sports

Western Illinois University volleyball had tough competition for their second home invitational this weekend. Though the team battled they were not able to get a win in their own invitational.

“This weekend was good for us going into conference play. It was a good refocus, and a good way to look at the things we need to work on. We have to tighten some of this stuff up,” said head coach Kelly Richardson. “A lot of times you need that going into the part of the season that we are about to play.”

The Leathernecks first faced off against the Valparaiso University Crusaders Friday afternoon. In the first set, Western found momentum early on with back-to-back kills from outside hitters redshirt freshman Mackenzie Steckler and junior Melanie Patenaude. The Crusaders however, would outlast the Purple and Gold and win the set 25-22. The second set had results, 25-22 in favor of Valparaiso. Western began the third set with an early lead of 9-3. Peyton McCarthy of the Crusaders proved to be too much for the Leathernecks. McCarthy made a comeback for Valparaiso with four kills, winning the set and the game 3-0.

In the first game, Steckler recorded a team high with ten kills, along with hitting a .368. Sophomore defense specialist and libero, Claire Grove built on her Summit League best with 220 digs with 18 in the match.

Later Friday night, Western kept the first set close against the Drake University Bulldogs. Back-to-back kills began the set, by junior right side hitter Shiah Sanders, and junior middle hitter Emilee Dechant. Freshman outside hitter Emma Norris recorded a kill and a service ace back-to-back to pull the Leathernecks to a one-point difference of 17-16. Later on, the Bulldogs came back to gain the last eight points of the set and win, 25-18. Drake held the second set and won 25-15. Freshman outsider hitter Abby Knoop recorded three kills in the third set. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for Western as the Bulldogs won the set 25-13, and the game overall 3-0. In the second game, sophomore right side hitter Aleezah Washington logged four kills. Grove also added 12 digs.

After a night to recover, the Purple and Gold were ready to compete in their final game in the invitational against the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday. Western was able to pull off a win in the third and fourth set, but not the match. The Leathernecks lost to McNeese State 3-2.

The first set did not go in Western’s favor, in the beginning Western had the lead 2-1. McNeese State won the next three points, which caused for the Leathernecks to lose their lead. Steckler ripped a kill for the Purple and Gold, but it still wouldn’t be enough. The Cowboys’ Katelyn Elliot’s kill won them the set, 25-17.

The Cowboys would keep the energy going earlier on in the second set. In the middle of the set, the Leathernecks were able to rally together 12 out of 14 points to take the lead 23-22. Dechant recorded three kills, along with Steckler, and Patenaude with a kill each. Junior setter Jamie Johnson would also contribute with points of her own, Western was not able to capitalize on the momentum later on in the set and ultimately fell 26-24.

In the third set, Western started on a 7-1 run, with a kill from Sanders that helped extend their lead. McNeese State charged back and gained five straight points, which tied both teams 8-8. The Leathernecks did not give up and continued to lead and win the set 25-23.

The fourth set was one that the Purple and Gold capitalized on, they led a 6-3 run earlier in the set. The Leathernecks would control the set and put together four consecutive points to widen the margin 13-7. Patenaude logged seven kills in the set, which guided Western to a set win of 25-20.

McNeese State recovered after two set losses and came back to take over and win the fifth set 15-13, the Cowboys won the match 3-2. In the third game, the Leathernecks had some successful highlights. Patenaude recorded season highs with 16 kills, and 13 digs, and logged her first double-double of the season. Senior outside hitter Shalyn Greenhaw and Grove each recorded 16 digs to lead the team. Grove is second in the Summit League with 236 digs, Steckler is also second in the Summit with a .332 clip and .435 hit during the final game. Red-shirt freshman setter Makenzie Bouse, Johnson, and Greenhaw each recorded two service aces.

The Leathernecks will be on the road again starting Sept. 22 against South Dakota University. They will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma to play against Oral Roberts University on Sept. 24.