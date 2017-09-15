Long doesn’t let fire hold him back





Filed under News

Before he could even think about school or what his major would be, Brady Long, a junior Recreation, Parks and Tourism Administration major from Mt. Sterling, Il., he and his family faced a major setback. In 2008, when Long was just in seventh grade, his house and most of his belongings burnt to ashes.

“I was at basketball practice, and my mom wasn’t there to pick me up,” Long said. “I checked my phone, and I didn’t see any calls or anything, so I had a friend take me home. I lived out in the country, so it took like 10 minutes to get out there. When I got close to my house, I could see red and blue lights flashing.”

While Long was away at basketball practice, his entire living room, kitchen, and most of his personal items were destroyed in a fire. Everything that he and his family had was gone in just a single day.

“My mom lit a candle, and she thought (the match) was out so she threw it in the trash can,” Long said. “I guess it caught a paper towel while it was in there, then the trash can was on fire.

Long’s mother attempted to snuff out the flames, but the fire continued to spread after it ignited.

She was trying to pick it up and get it out the door, but it burnt her hand. It fell over and it just spread everywhere, and the whole house went up in flames.

Pictures of the family were the most sentimental items lost in the house fire. Long admitted that he barely has any pictures from his childhood after that day.

“I walked into the house and it was all completely gone,” Long said. “My baby pictures, all the stuff that we had locked away, and my living room and kitchen. The only thing that was left was our bedrooms.”

Long’s mother was wise enough to close all the doors so there would be less oxygen for the fire to spread. The fire fighters got to the fire before it reached any of the bedrooms, however, the house was already unlivable by the time that the flames were extinguished.

Considering the extent of the damages, the house needed to be redone in order to make it livable again, and the Long family was living in it less than a year after the fire.

“We redid the house and we pretty much remodeled the whole thing,” Long said. “For nine months we lived in a 700-square foot barn.”

Long and his family endured nine months of bad living conditions, but eventually settled back into their new, refurbished country home.