Western commitment transfer scholarships bring new opportunity

Filed under News

Starting this spring semester, incoming transfer students enrolling at Western Illinois University do not have to earn an associate degree to receive the Western Commitment Transfer Scholarships.

According to Director of Admissions Seth Miner, the Western Commitment Transfer Scholarships will have two tiered requirements for newly admitted Western transfer students.

“The first tier is if a transfer student is transferring in with a 2.5 to a 2.9 cumulative GPA, then they would get awarded a $1000 scholarship,” Miner said. “The second tier is a 3.0 to 4.0 GPA and they will get a $2000 scholarship. Both scholarships are renewable for one year, so they can get it the first year they are here and if they meet the renewal criteria, they will get it a second year as well. The renewal criteria is a 2.75 cumulative GPA once they are here. There is no associate degree requirement for that, so students don’t need to transfer with an associate of arts.”

Miner said that there are additional requirements for the Western Commitment Transfer Scholarships.

“One of the other criteria is that they need to have at least 24 college credits to transfer and to be considered a transfer student and to be eligible for the scholarship,” Miner said. “They also have to be full time here, so they have to enroll for 12 credits or more to get the scholarship.”

Miner said that with the changes to the new edition of the scholarships, the old Western Commitment Transfer Scholarships would no longer be available when becoming effective in the spring semester. He also indicated that students who transferred to Western this semester and before would still be under the old transfer scholarship requirements.

“It will be much like our Western Commitment scholarship for freshmen where it’s automatic based off cumulative GPA, credit hours that they earned as well as being full time,” Miner said. “It’ll just be an automatic process.”

Miner hopes that the new transfer scholarship will help with transfer student marketing and recruitment.

“The new criteria for the scholarship is more in line with the other Illinois public institutions as well as out of state institutions,” Miner said. “It’s more in line with what other colleges and universities are doing regarding scholarships for transfers, so that’s why we move that way to be more competitive in the recruitment and marketing of transfer students.”

The Western Commitment Transfer Scholarship is not the only scholarship available to transfer students. Miner said that both the various academic departments and the scholarship office have other scholarship opportunities for transfer students.

“I am very excited about this opportunity for transfer students, to increase awareness on our market share with the recruitment of transfer students,” Miner said. “The intent of that was that opportunity to have a more competitive with the recruitment of

transfer students.”

Like incoming freshmen, incoming transfer students are also part of Western’s Cost Guarantee Program with tuition, fees, room and meal plan of their first semester locked in during their time at Western.

Any potential transfer student can get more information on the Western Commitment Transfer Scholarships by contacting the Western Transfer Center at (309) 298-3120 or transfer@wiu.edu. Those interested in transferring to the Quad Cities campus can contact the QC Admissions office at (309) 762-1495 or WIU-QC-Admissions@wiu.edu. Additional information can be found on the Western Transfer Center website at www.wiu.edu/transfer/scholarships.