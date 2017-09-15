Rocky takes over the town

Western Illinois University President Jack Thomas speaks at Town and Gown at The Forum Thursday night, during which the newest batch of Rocky statues were revealed.





Celebrating Town and Gown, the annual signature Western Illinois University and Macomb community event hosted by WIU President Jack Thomas and Macomb Mayor Mike Inman, kick started this year’s WIU Homecoming activities yesterday.

Thomas and Inman highlighted the past year’s accomplishments and celebrated their endurance of the two gruesome years they overcame despite the bevy of obstacles they were forced to spearhead.

“The community embraces the university,” Thomas said. “The community through all these crises with the budget impasse in the state of Illinois how they embrace the university and they supported us as their university. We have a $500 million economic impact on West Central Illinois in this region, and also the Mayor came forth to talk about the accomplishments and how the university and the community work well together.”

In his address to the participants of Celebrating Town and Gown, Inman reiterated Thomas’s theme of moving forward, looking past the previous two tragic years and celebrating the fruitful community of Macomb.

“It’s about moving forward,” said Inman in his keynote speech. “To say that the previous two years have been difficult, challenging, and in some cases tragic years might very well be an understatement. Doctor Thomas and the administration at WIU put forth a plan to move forward; moving forward is what we

wholeheartedly support.”

Despite the financial difficulties Inman uttered, Thomas remains optimistic about the Western community and looks to move toward more achievements while leaving deficiencies in the past.

“In terms of US New, World Report and the Princeton Review, we continue to rank high as a best knit Western University,” Thomas said. “Our accolades say that we have done a lot in spite of the challenges we’ve had we continue to be that university that provides a quality and well-rounded education. Those negative things in terms of the budget impasse did not affect the quality of what we do. Now that we have a budget we are ready to put this behind us and move forward as a university.”

Western Alumni Director Amy Spelman announced the 2017 Honorary Alumni Award and Town & Gown award recipients. The Honorary Alumni Award is presented to an individual who is not a Western graduated but who has provided exceptional service to the Western community. The Town & Gown award, is presented to a non-graduate who has provided exceptional service in bringing the Western and Macomb communities together.

Spelman presented the 2017 Honorary Alumni Award posthumously to C. Don Weston. Weston’s wife, Marjorie, accepted on her husband’s behalf. Weston, 84, who passed away unexpectedly March 31, was a Macomb-area attorney, serving the region for over 50 years.

The Town & Gown award recognized Western Associate Professor of Art Duke Oursler for exception service and continuing partnership between the Western and Macomb communities.

“One thing I will say is really great is purple and gold,” said Oursler in his acceptance speech. “I didn’t know anything about it until I came here and you people are wonderful and the answer to all of our problems is you. Look inside, and our students are learning to do that and I encourage you guys to do the same, look inside.”

In addition, this year’s the final installment of 27 newly-completed Rocky on Parade bulldogs were unveiled during the event. The statues will be a part of the 2017 Western Homecoming Parade Saturday, Sept. 30 and installed at their final locations throughout the community and on the University campus following Homecoming Weekend.