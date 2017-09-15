Your privilege isn‘t going anywhere





Filed under Opinions

Although I have already written articles about white privilege, I feel it is important to discuss the topic of privilege as a larger issue. In everyday conversation I hear a lot of misunderstanding about the idea. I find that quite a few people don’t fully understand exactly what it is, how it works and what should be done about it. While this topic is large, and whole libraries could be filled with books focused entirely on the matter, I hope to dispel and clear up some of the misinformation going around about the issue.

First, let’s talk about what privilege is not. Privilege isn’t an absolute status marker. Someone isn’t either privileged or nonprivileged. Rather, privilege is something you can have or not have. That may not sound like a big distinction, but it really is. Take for instance an impoverished white person. You might say (and correctly so) that this person does not have the privilege of being upper or middle class and wealthy. They are not afforded the advantages that usually come from that socio-economic status, such as being more likely to go to college, or attend better elementary or high schools. They miss out on that, so they do not have those kinds of privileges. However, because they are white, they have some of the privileges that go along with that. They are less likely to have violent encounters with police officers, they probably won’t be followed by an employee at the store just because of the color of their skin. So in that sense, they do have a bit of privilege.

It does not do to say that any one person is either privileged or unprivileged, because that misses out on the big picture. They could have (or not have) privilege from all sorts of things. Their race, sexuality, gender, socioeconomic status and much more all can play a role in determining someone’s advantages or disadvantages in society.

I don’t want to come across as if having privilege is necessarily a bad thing. It’s not. What’s bad is not recognizing one’s privilege. It’s very easy to act as if you’ve earned everything in your life completely on your own, but after a bit of introspection, you may realize that you had some unseen advantages along the way. What’s bad is to be blind to the plights of people who don’t have the same privileges as you, expecting them to be able to accomplish as much as you without taking into account their situation.

Having these privileges isn’t bad, and no one is proposing to take them away from anyone. Rather, the goal of many movements such as Black Lives Matter and the gay rights movements is to bring these advantages to more people. Wouldn’t it be amazing if everyone could talk to the police without fearing for their life? Or if everyone could walk down the street hand in hand with their partner without fear of harassment or attack? When people talk about privilege the should speak of them with the goal of bringing them to everyone, not taking it away.