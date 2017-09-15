Cheerleading is a sport

Opinions

It’s been a long-fought debate: is cheerleading a sport? I don’t really understand why it is even up for debate at this point. Of all the athletic pursuits a person could choose to involve themselves in, cheerleading requires some of the highest athletic ability of all.

Cheerleaders practice for hours and hours to be able to do elaborate stunts and learn specific routines. They condition their bodies to be able to do flips and tumbles, throw other people into the air and catch them. Flyers have to be able to flip and twist in midair, or hold her entire body weight in perfect form when oftentimes being held up by just one of her foot. There are plenty of football, basketball, volleyball and baseball players who are unable to contort their bodies to do the same stunts cheerleaders do. On top of that, cheerleaders have to look good and have perfect form since they are being judged.

A sport is defined as “an activity involving physical exertion and skill in which an individual or team competes against another or others for entertainment.” So, to make the answer to our question very simple, cheerleading is a sport according to the literal definition.

Cheerleading has also changed over time. Cheerleading years ago was not as competitive as it is today. It wasn’t until the 1920s that cheering began to involve tumbling, and not until the 1940s that the cheerleaders were predominantly female since all the men went off to war. However, at this point, cheerleading was not a sport then since there were no formal cheerleading competitions.

Cheerleading competitions did not take place until the 1980s, with the competition itself that defines cheerleading as a sport. Cheering on the sidelines at a football or basketball game — although there may be the same stunts and routine as there would be in a competition — does not technically fit the definition of a sport.

In my eyes, the main reason why people try to argue that cheerleading is not a sport is because in their mind, they are picturing girls in skirts yelling, “Go team!” on the sidelines. Although this is a part of the job, it is not the whole. As time has gone on, cheering has evolved into complex routines filled with dangerous stunts that require immense strength and training to pull off. Cheerleaders have to be physically fit in order to be able to do individual stunts, jumps, flips, or to throw and catch another person. Additionally, there are also men coming back into cheering, especially at the college level. Male cheerleaders can truly up the level of strength needed, both on the part of the base and the flyer. Many male cheerleaders are expected to hold a flyer up on their own, which requires much more strength than sharing the weight with two other people. Additionally, the flyer now only has one or two hands to balance her entire weight on.

All in all, there should really be no debate on this topic. Not only is it obviously athletic to the eyes, but cheerleading also fits the literal definition. If someone tries to tell you that cheerleading is not a sport, send them to a college-level competition and ask if their favorite professional athlete could do that.