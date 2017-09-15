DACA turns its back on people





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

In June 2012, President Barack Obama established and implemented the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), allowing illegal immigrants who were brought here as children to obtain work and education while granting them protection from deportation. It does not, however, grant them citizenship status. If you were under the age of 31 as of June 12, 2012 and came to the U.S. while under the age of 16, have graduated high school or have a GED and/or have been honorably discharged from the Coast Guard or military, you are eligible for the DACA program, but you must register as an undocumented citizen.

Since its establishment, over 800,000 people have enrolled in the program; it is a true success story. Take the testimony of Rodrigo Trejo who came here from Tamaulipas, Mexico when he was six years old:

“When I was in the 11th grade my step dad was deported…he passed away crossing the U.S. border… I fell into depression because I had lost my father figure. At the same time, I felt uncertain about continuing high school, because I did not know undocumented students could go to college. These two events led me to drop out of school…I heard about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, from family members and I applied because of the opportunity that it brings to those of us who want to continue our education…In the next three years I see myself working, and graduating college with a bachelor’s degree in business.”

It would have been easy for Rodrigo to join the millions of disenfranchised illegal immigrants in our country who struggle to support their families, something everybody, American or not, strives to do before all else.

Say what you will about illegal immigration, but this policy works. Rodrigo is not the only one who has found a place as an American thanks to this program. The DACA is so successful that 64 percent of American people support the bill aaccording to Public Religon Research Institute. But that is all about to change.

In the past, President Donald Trump has referred to illegal immigrants as rapists, murders and criminals, so it wasn’t entirely surprising when he announced the end of the DACA in 6 months. Now that 800,000 people have seemingly been “bait and switched” by their government, (revealing themselves as undocumented for the benefits of DACA, only to have the DACA remanded, and the prospect of deportation now possible) there has been public outcry. And rightfully so.

To end such a program is un-American by nature and immoral by any standard of governance. The decision has not been popular with states like California, who is suing the president on the issue. California Senator Kevin de León stated, “Trump’s decision to pull the rug out from beneath them is not only immoral, but I’m confident is illegal”.

The 800,000 people who put their trust in our government’s word have been blindsided and betrayed. The president has managed, with just a statement, to invalidate the future promises of our government to all Americans, not just immigrants.