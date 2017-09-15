Four is not enough





Opinions

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Student Government Association (SGA) suspended the rules to approve President Grant Reed’s cabinet and pass the organization’s bylaws without quorum by a vote of 11-5, two total votes short of quorum. On Monday, Sept. 11, The Western Courier published an article following an investigation of SGA’s rules and bylaws and found that quorum cannot be overridden by a rules suspension because quorum is a prerequisite for the process of suspending the rules per Student Government Association Rule 15.

On Sept. 12, Speaker of the Senate Patrick Quinlan made a short comment on the issue, stating that “It is well within our rights to ratify cabinet as is and that’s all I’m going to say about that.”

SGA representatives have now declined to comment on the issue further, yet this article is now the fourth published in regards to the situation.

People have mentioned that SGA’s suspension should be upheld because as of Sept. 5 only four senators had turned in their notice of appointment to the Senate Clerk, referring to what is “well within (their) rights.” By this argument, quorum was reached on Sept. 5, as all four of those senators were in attendance.

With that considered, four senators are not a representation of Western’s student body. Although we don’t know which senators were able to vote or which groups they represent, we do know that Western is comprised of more than four groups.

The senators in SGA represent each residence hall, students who live off campus, military veterans, people who identify as LGBTQA+, Greek organizations, each of the five colleges that make up the university and so many more organizations and groups to allow for a four person vote to take place.

If SGA feels that four senators constitutes what is “well within our rights,” then so be it, the argument here isn’t that four out of four doesn’t meet quorum. But as students, we at The Western Courier feel that this action sets precedent for future meetings that could allow for votes such as this to occur in the future.

As students represented by the members of SGA, we feel that it was ethically wrong for the votes on Sept. 5 to take place. Although we don’t doubt that the legislation presented would have been passed with more senators present, four senators is not enough, even SGA “technically” did make quorum.

If we allow four senators to vote on legislation that potentially affects thousands of students, we are saying that it is okay for the legislative body months, years or even decades down the line to say “we passed it with only a couple of senators this time, we can do it again now.” We are saying it is okay that not every student’s interests are represented. We are setting an example for other student organizations to say that it is okay to make changes with a minority of an executive board or voting body present.

At the activities fair, The Western Courier and SGA had tables side by side, and what we consistently overheard was that SGA is the voice of the students. Whether four or 16, the number of senators who voted on legislation on Sept. 5 is not a fair enough representation of the voice of the students.

We don’t know whether or not legislation years down the line will be as tame as approving the year’s bylaws or something much more controversial, but we do know that it is impossible to accurately reflect that variety of viewpoints within Western’s student body with only four votes.

Secondly, we want to address the perceived attitude The Western Courier has toward SGA. Each day we walk into this office, and each day we read our nameplate from 1962: “The Courier reports the news of Western without fear or favor, bias or prejudice.” We refuse let good or bad relationships affect our reporting.

We are not here to practice “gotcha journalism,” nor do we wish to publish anything scandalous or incriminating for the sake of scandal or incrimination. But when asked why we wouldn’t drop the story, it’s because an action like this is unusual and requires investigation, warranting multiple articles.

The Western Courier does not have it out for SGA. Many of us have close friends, brothers, sisters or classmates in SGA, and SGA has had senators, speakers and presidents serve as staff writers and editors for The Western Courier. The Editor-in-Chief of The Western Courier and SGA Speaker of the Senate are roommates. We have no desire whatsoever to harm the image of anyone.

The Western Courier and SGA are essentially extensive laboratory exercises in a newsroom and government setting respectively, and those two areas cross over frequently in the real world. What we do desire to do is maintain a free and unbiased press, and to report the news that the campus community deserves to know about, without fear, favor, bias or prejudice.