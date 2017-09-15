Men’s soccer tries to take down UMKC on the road

Close Fernando Pacheco pushes the ball up the field in a home match last season. File Photo File Photo Fernando Pacheco pushes the ball up the field in a home match last season.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Western Illinois University men’s soccer team will travel to Kansas City this weekend to take on the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) Kangaroos.

The game is set for 7 p.m. at Durwood Soccer Stadium. This will be the Leathernecks’ sixth game of the season, with a current record of 1-4-0, while the Kangaroos are sitting at 2-0-3 on the season.

The Leathernecks look to get another win, their only victory of the season coming from Mount Mercy University on Sept. 2. This is an opportunity for the team to right the ship, as the Kangaroos have not seen a win since late August. Not to mention UMKC has not been able to beat Western since 2009.

Last season, Western Illinois beat UMKC by a score of 4-1. In that game, Western saw a hat trick from forward Jacob Bevan, who graduated this past year. Without their lead scorer returning, the Leathernecks will need to find a new goal scorer.

Senior forward Drew Whalen could pick up Bevan’s absence this season. After being derailed by a season ending leg injury last year in an exhibition match, Whalen returns for another chance. Whalen and senior forward Fernando Pacheco have become the focal point of the offense for the Leathernecks.

The Purple and Gold are averaging 9.2 shots per game, with a total of 1.2 goals per game. Pacheco leads the team with three goals on the season, followed by Whalen at two goals. However, Whalen leads the team in shooting with a total of 15 shots.

UMKC records 12.6 shots per game. Their lead scorer, senior forward Eric McWoods has three goals on the season. McWoods has a total of 22 shots on goal and was the only player able to find the back of the net against the Leathernecks last year.

The game should be an even match up between the two teams; it will be a matter of who is able to finish the ball. If Western can stop McWoods like they did last year, they will have a good chance of seeing an improvement in the win column. This is a crucial match for the Leathernecks as Summit League play is approaching.

“Looking forward, next week (vs. UMKC) is very important as it’s a chance to get some momentum before Summit League play begins,” said graduate assistant coach Tom Buckner. “Our guys know we have been at that required level in flashes this season, but now it’s about putting that together for a 90-minute performance.”

At this point in the season, the Leathernecks are ranked at the bottom of the Summit League. Only the top four teams make it to the tournament, which will be held Nov. 9-11 in Omaha, Neb. The first game of Summit League play begins on

Sept. 23 for the Leathernecks. As of now, Western Illinois only needs one more win to put them in a position to make it to Omaha. The match up between the Leathernecks and the Kangaroos is the perfect opportunity for Director of Soccer Eric Johnson to get another win under his belt.

Twitter: @hayfourr