Women’s soccer looks for first victory of season

Sports

MACOMB Ill. – The Western Illinois University women’s soccer team may be on a losing streak this season, but they are eager to turn that around as they finish their road trip in Indiana and finally return to Macomb on Sunday. Currently, Western is 0-6 for the season; however, they aren’t hanging their heads down low and they aren’t giving up just yet.

This weekend comes as a huge relief, because the Leathernecks have not had it easy on this road trip and they are ready to come back home after six long matches.

Before they come home though, they have to make a stop in Indiana to play the Ball State University (BSU) Cardinals in Muncie. The Cardinals are 1-5-1 so far this season, not having the ideal start that they had wanted either.

The Cardinals are currently on a three-game losing streak, losing to the likes of Texas Christian University 2-1, Baylor University 1-0 and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis 1-0. Western plans to keep that losing streak going for them to make it four in a row.

It won’t be easy for the Purple and Gold, because this long road trip has drained them mentally and physically, but it’s the last game of this away spell and they are desperate for a win. The good news is that after BSU, the Leathernecks get to play a couple games at home, where they look to begin to turn their season around.

After stopping through Indiana, the Leathernecks finally get to play their first game back home for what has been almost an entire month now. They return home to play the Chicago State University Cougars this Sunday. CSU is 1-7 for the season, beating Saint Xavier University early on this season.

The Cougars are on a five-game losing streak heading into their match against Loyola tonight. If they lose this one, they will be heading into Macomb losing six straight, and that is very good news for the Leathernecks.

Last season the Leathernecks did not play BAU, but they did beat CSU 3-1, so you know that they plan on doing that again for their first win of the season. Better yet, Western would love to get a win over the Cardinals and hopefully come up with both wins over the weekend. If the Leathernecks can come up with these two wins, then it would give them the much-needed momentum to continue their winning streak heading into Summit League play action. Western hasn’t played a league game yet, but you know they are preparing for them and plan to do well in them.

With the season nearly half way over already, teams are beginning to think about conferences, and how their league games will affect their seating going into them, but let’s not worry about that just yet. There is still a lot of soccer to play between now and the end of the season. The Leathernecks plan to get into some sort of rhythm as they head into this weekend test. With all that, kickoff this afternoon is 4 p.m. against BSU. On Sunday at 1 p.m. the Leathernecks play Chicago State University back at home, so come out and show your support.

Twitter: @bradjp08