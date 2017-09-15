Bears looking to bounce back after heartbreaker





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Chicago Bears finished up their season opener against the Atlanta Falcons in heart breaking style, failing to score near the goal line with just over 20 seconds remaining and trailing by six.

The Bears were able to stick toe to toe against the reigning NFC champions in large part to players who were not expected to make much of an impact. Bears quarterback Mike Glennon who, coming into the game, was under a lot of pressure from a Chicago fan base that was drooling for rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Glennon in the game threw for 213 yards, complete one pass for a touchdown and keep the Bears in the game.

Perhaps the best story of the day though was 5-foot-6 inch rookie running back Tarik Cohen who had the football world buzzing after showing why many fans call him the “Human Joystick.” Cohen not only lead the team in rushing yards with 66 yards on the ground, but he also lead the Bears in receiving



yards compiling 47 on eight receptions. Cohen proved to be a major spark for the Bears, who going into Sunday, were not expected to even hang around with the high-powered Falcons.

Defensively the Bears played well, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for over 300 yards, but Falcons running back Devonta Freeman ran for only 37 yards because of a stout Bears’ defensive line. Coming into the season, the Bears had quite a few question marks, but the defensive line was never in doubt.

Bears wide receiver Kevin White is injured for the third straight season. White injured his shoulder blade during his Bears season debut. The injury now raises questions for Chicago around the wide receiving core and what threats Glennon has to throw to.

Coming off the 23-17 defeat, Chicago will travel to Tampa Bay for week two. The Buccaneers will be opening their season in week two after a week one matchup with the Miami Dolphins was moved to week 11 due to the devastation of Hurricane Irma.

Tampa Bay is lead into battle by the youngest Heisman trophy winner ever, Jameis Winston. In 2016, Tampa Bay showed improvement finishing the year at 9-7,wz just two games behind the Falcons in the NFC South. Tampa will also be without starting running back Doug Martin, who is currently suspended by the NFL for violating their drug policy. Replacing Martin is running back Jacquizz Rodgers, who in 2016 rushed for 560 yards on 129 carries.

Chicago’s main goal is to stop the quick strike ability of Winston, especially with his capability of using his legs as a weapon. It is going to be a very different game plan after facing the 10-year veteran quarterback, Ryan, in week one.

Glennon will get the start once again for Chicago, and he is part of an underlying storyline. Glennon will be returning to Tampa Bay after starting his career with the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers drafted Glennon in the third round of 2013. Bears senior writer Larry Mayer quoted Glennon in an article.

“It counts the same, but it’s against the place I was for the past four years,” Glennon said. “A lot of friends, familiar faces on the other side, so I think it’s just human nature to be looking forward to this a little more just because of going against my former team.”

The Bears will rely once again on running backs Jordan Howard and Cohen to run the ball against a Tampa Bay defense that ranked 22 in rushing yards allowed a season ago.

The Bears must adapt to playing without top guys like wide receiver Cameron Meredith and White. It will be interesting to see how Glennon and the offense adapts to not having that one impact player in the receiving game.

This may be the week that Chicago finally figures out who is going to be the face of the receiving core. Wide receiver Kendall Wright may be the guy, but players like wide receivers Josh Bellamy and Deonte Thompson could show that they have what it takes as well.

The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off on Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m. on Fox. Chicago will look to get back to .500 while Tampa Bay will look to get their season off to a victory after finding out they will be playing 16 straight weeks after having to use their bye week just 7 days before

the game.