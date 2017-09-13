Council pays respects on Sept. 11

Mayor Mike Inman addresses the council with a statement in regards to those lost on Sept. 11, 2001 on Monday night at City Hall.





On Monday, Sept. 11, the Macomb City Council took a moment of silence prior to their meeting in memory of the innocent bystanders who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attack.

In memory of America’s fallen beloved ones, Mayor Mike Inman acknowledged the 16 year anniversary and continued to give his condolences to all the families that are forced to deal with the grief of losing loved ones at the hands of the unforgotten tragedy.

“We took the opportunity to have a moment of silence prior to the beginning of the meeting,” Inman said. “This day sixteen years ago was very dramatic to say the least and there was a significant amount of lives lost and casualties from those terrorist attacks. I think it was important that as we started our meeting tonight we took a moment to remember those folks and kind of refocus on the tragedy that it was.”

After the aforementioned memorial of the lives lost in 9/11 the Committee of the Whole moved to award the bids for the South Randolph (Jefferson to Grant) and Hidden Hills (all streets except Joseph) street projects which is the second phase of the downtown revitalization project.

“One of the reasons we chose to pursue this in the fall was because we had very, very competitive bids on our main construction projects,” Inman said. “One of our strategies was to take advantage of competitive bids and squeeze these projects in and that seems very doable.”

According to Mayor Inman, the street projects should be completed by the end of October if the City of Macomb is blessed with fair weather conditions.

“This is something that can easily be done in twenty-one construction days, so less than a month,” Inman said. “It should be minimal disruption to these residential neighborhoods and if the weather cooperates conceivably it should be done much quicker than that. We believe that we will likely give the construction company the notice to proceed sometime in the next ten days and they’ll hopefully be done by the end of October.”

o have discussions beginning with a discussion on the Franchise Amendment Agreement with Comcast, which codifies state law, and the City Council agreement mandating the auditing of fee collection.

“As the City Attorney (Kirsten Petrie) shared with us tonight it’s just a simple housekeeping measure; there’s no increase in fees, no impact on any of their customers,” Inman said. “This is basically making our agreement consistent with state law regarding how we audit the collection if we choose to audit the collection of our franchise fees that they get from their customers.”

Although much discussion wasn’t yielded regarding the Franchise Amendment Agreement with Comcast, further discussion and possible approval are up for discussion in next Monday’s city

Council meeting.

The City Council concluded their meeting with a brief discussion on an ordinance to amend Sections 15-214 and 15-216 of the Municipal Code of Macomb to amend the location of the restricted parking and handicapped parking for the Downtown Square resurfaced, however, final approval is still pending.

The next City Council meeting will be held next Monday, Sept. 18 at City Hall.