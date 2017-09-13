Dunkin Dunuts doesn‘t debut

Close Flickr.com Flickr.com





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

We, as students and as a community, have been lied to. While in time we will get over this heinous misdirection, the pain will always lie deep in our hearts and in our souls. We as college students have been promised something we have not been given … yet. What am I talking about, you ask? I am talking about the Dunkin Donuts we were told would be ready and open by the time we got back to school in August.

We received this news back in March in what turned out to be the greatest birthday present a college student could ask for. My love of Dunkin Donuts is shared amongst many people in this great nation and Macomb’s lack of one saddened me greatly when I knew I was coming to Western Illinois Univresity. Rumors of Dunkin’s arrival started last fall with much excitement. While nothing was confirmed, the potential of having such a great American institution only minutes away instead of an hour and a half away as before (yes, I looked it up) was just too much to bear. In March our dreams became a reality, local news at announced to the community that the Dunkin Donuts was confirmed and heading to a location near campus. Construction was estimated to start at the end of April with a completion date somewhere in late June or early July. I read of these articles on my birthday which truly made the day special.

Yet, two and a half months after the expected completion date, we still have no Dunkin to call home. Construction started in late July and a new finishing date has been placed around the end of September. While it is not what we had hoped for, we as a community will push on together until then. I still sometimes drive by the construction site and look longingly at the foundation of the new Dunkin like a long lost lover who got away. My many numerous visits to Dunkin over the summer and holiday breaks were some of my highlights on those breaks and are the last stop I make before I go on the long drive back to Macomb. College students love coffee for a few obvious reasons — long hours, cheap coffee and donuts and free Wi-Fi — the list goes on and on. There is no doubt that a Dunkin in Macomb would be a success and is somewhat surprising that there hasn’t been one here sooner. While I do enjoy Starbucks which is currently in Macomb, my college student bank account prefers Dunkin, like the bank accounts of many other college students. If yours doesn’t have a preference for lower cost coffee, I am always open to make new friends, just let me know.

Not only is Dunkin going in but it will be a Baskin Robbins as well. Which means Macomb will have a year-round ice cream option. Which will also be great because I don’t know a college student that doesn’t already eat ice cream year round. Ice cream is a wonderful comfort food for stressful and enduring times such as a breakup, finals, or waiting for your local Dunkin Donuts to open up. So wake me up when September ends, I’ll be on my way to Dunkin to place my usual. See you guys there.