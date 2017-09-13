The cost of living a sorority life





Filed under Opinions

Many tears were shed at the Panhellenic sorority formal recruitment that took place this past weekend. There were tears of joy as Rho Gammas returned home to their sisters after weeks away, and there were tears of despair as many new recruits realized they had not been accepted into the sorority of their choice.

This past weekend brought a question to my mind that I have been hearing debates about since my cousin — the oldest of the bunch and the first of us to attend college — joined a sorority. Is it worth it? As I have gotten older and known more and more girls who have gone off to college, I have been bombarded with conflicting opinions, stories ranged from tales of making lifelong friends to horrific incidents of hazing.

Many people say that girls who join sororities are basically “buying friends.” If this is the case, the cost of friends is very high, since Panhellenic sorority dues here at Western Illinois Univeristy range from $260-$488 per semester. This does not include additional expenses for new members, fees, rent for those who live in their respective sorority house or all the clothing members are required to buy for various events. There may also be fines imposed if a member breaks one of the sorority’s rules. All in all, being in the sisterhood comes with a high price tag.

Some may wonder if sorority life is right for them at all. It ultimately depends on your personality and attitude, as well as which organization you choose to join. There are sororities that will remind you of those featured in movies, those filled with tall, skinny, beautiful, preppy girls. However, there also exists sororities that welcome more diversity — women of all sizes, races, ethnicities and personalities — and tend to be more laid back. It depends on who you are. If you find yourself dreaming of being in the traditional type sorority, then the first option mentioned may be for you. If you wish for something more lax and looking to meet all kinds of people, the second may be more up your alley. Or maybe you fit somewhere in between. Perhaps the idea of surrounding yourself with sisters and living in a house of 10-30 other girls makes you cringe. If this is the case, joining a sorority may not be the best choice for you. Whatever the case, there is a best choice of sororities for everyone, even if that means none at all.

One of the most difficult issues that members and new recruits face — it was definitely at the forefront of my mind when I went through recruitment — goes back to financials. Unfortunately, there is no shortage of young women who would undoubtedly love sorority life, but can’t handle the hefty price tag. This issue poses the question: are those without money less deserving of sisterhood? Of course the answer is no. Even though most sororities are willing to work with members and offer reasonable payment plans, sometimes the cost is just too much, especially for those who may be putting themselves through school, or those that just don’t have the extra cash. Unfortunately, this is one of the fatal flaws of Greek life. Many young adults cannot afford the dues, but an organization cannot be run without money. A house cannot be maintained without rent. It’s a problem with no simple solution. To refer back to my initial question — whether sororities are worth it — I must say that from my perspective, the answer is yes. I have been told stories as well as seen with my own eyes the friendships that are formed by the sisters in each organization. If you find a group of people who truly make you happy and a place that makes you feel at home, that is simply priceless.