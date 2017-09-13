Don’t forget to call home

Filed under Opinions

College can be hectic. It’s now our fourth week of classes and homework is starting to pile up higher than most of our dirty laundry. Between juggling schoolwork, sports practices, club meetings, work or even Greek events, it can be hard to find time to do one of the most important things for any college kid to do: call your family.

From the day you were born these were the people who raised you. From cleaning your dirty diapers to sitting in the stands being your number-one fan, our families have been here through it all. It’s easy to come to school and get distracted with all your friends. We’re here trying to begin our adult lives when just hours away back home our families just watched their world pack its bags and drive off to Macomb, Illi. Whether you’re the first child or the last one, it’s never easy on the family when their babies move out of the house.

18 years of fights, hugs, car rides to sports games and family dinners all now miles and miles away. Your seat at the kitchen table is now covered with your dad’s old winter coat and your bedroom is slowly becoming your mom’s new storage closet. Your childhood home is now more of a vacation house to you, and your families are being haunted with the saddening quietness of you being gone. Your newfound freedom, although at first scary, is now like a breath of fresh air and your head is constantly so full of all the things you need to get done it’s hard to remember to ring up your family.

Let’s all be honest, our phones are almost constantly in our hands. We’re either running into walls attempting to check our phones while we walk or trying to sneak a text under our desks during class. Needless to say, we pretty much always have our phones on us. So when it comes to calling up our families we really have no excuses. Call them when you’re stressed over school. Call when you’re celebrating getting that job. Even call when you’re wondering if you can put bleach on that shirt you spilled your tequila sunrise on last weekend. Because in reality, your families advice will be better than anything Google could ever give you. Your family misses you and just hearing your voice could completely brighten their day.

Sometimes we get so caught up in what is going on here in our little world of Macomb that we can so easily forget about those loved ones we left back home. So next time you’re walking to class, instead of putting in your headphones and turning on your Spotify maybe call up a family member and just talk about your day. A simple, “Hey mom, I’m doing all right” could mean the world to them.