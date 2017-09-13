Western soccer drops sixth straight match

CHARLESTON Ill. – It was yet another struggle for the Western Illinois University women’s soccer as they were just barely beaten by the Eastern Illinois University Panthers 2-1 Sunday Sept. 10.

To the surprise of many, Western has played six games, and they have gone on to lose all of them so far. The Leathernecks are doing all the right things so far; however, they are not coming out with the results they want.

In their first and only home game this season so far, the Purple and Gold were edged 1-0 by the Northern Illinois University Huskies. The other five games have been an unfortunate strand of games, getting beaten all five times they have been on the road. Some of them were close games like Sunday’s match, and others not so much, losing 4-0 to North Dakota University and 3-0 to University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The Leathernecks cannot hang their heads down low however, because their road trip still isn’t over. It’s been gruesome and struggling at times for the Leathernecks, but they are definitely showing signs of improvement. For example, scoring their first regular season goal of the year. Western was finally able to put the ball in the back of the net in their tough away loss to the Panthers.

The game was a fast paced one, much to the delight of both teams. EIU ended up barely outshooting Western 12-11, and 8-6 on goal. The Panthers did however have the stronger start to the game. They went took two shots in the first 20 minutes of the game, both saved by goalkeeper Ines Palmiero. The Panthers continued their attack and earned a corner kick, leading to a great chance to score, however the ball was just headed over the cross bar.

Western showed some life in the early stages though as they soon took a couple shots of their own that were both saved. This momentum wouldn’t last long as in the 29th minute, EIU scored their first goal. The goal came from a centering pass from midfielder Emma Scaro, and would then be slotted passed the goalkeeper by forward Sarah Dewolf, giving the Panthers an early 1-0 lead. The Panthers went on to finish the first half strong as they took a couple more shots that all went wide, as they took their small lead into halftime.

The start of the second half was a thriller as the two teams traded a couple shots and then out of nowhere EIU doubled their lead to 2-0. Defensive midfielder Hannah Heinz would take a throw in that went on to bounce off the crossbar and later be headed into the net by Kate Olson. The latter half of the game would be split even amongst the teams until Western got one back in the 77th minute. The goal was Western’s first of the season and came from forward Stacie Wolfgram as she intercepted the ball from a defender and put it in the top right corner of the net for a finish. Western would gain a ton of momentum from this goal, however not enough to tie the game ended 2-1.

Western was disappointed with the result, but they can for sure say that they left it all out on the field. Western goes on to play Ball State University as they look to finish up their road trip with a win. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. in Muncie, Indiana.

Twitter: @BradJP08