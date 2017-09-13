Leatherneck volleyball falls in four sets to SLU

Close Shalyn Greenhaw lead the Leathernecks in kills in home match against Billikens. File Photo File Photo Shalyn Greenhaw lead the Leathernecks in kills in home match against Billikens.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

MACOMB, IL- The Western Illinois University volleyball team (5-6) experienced a tough loss at home on Tuesday night to the Saint Louis University Billikens (1-9), taking them to four sets (27-25, 16-25, 19-25, 16-25).

The Leathernecks started the match out strong, successfully taking the first set in an intense, point-to-point rally series with a final score of 27-25. Junior outside hitter Shalyn Greenhaw, led the team with 13 kills and two additional points, making her the highest overall scoring player of the match. Junior setter Jaime Johnsen, racked up a leading total of 29 assists and four kills. Sophomore libero Claire Grove picked up 29 hits and lead the team in overall digs. The Purple and Gold finished the first set strong, setting up their momentum for the second set.

In the second set, Western quickly jumped into the game, starting out with a strong three-point lead. The score was 7-4 when the Leathernecks began to lose momentum, which eventually led to a five-point SLU rally near the middle of the set. As the set continued, the Purple and Gold struggled to get their momentum back. As a result of this, Saint Louis was able to secure the win, the final score of the set read 16-25. The score was now even for the match.

The Leathernecks picked it back up in the third set, remaining neck-and-neck with Saint Louis for the majority of the time. When the score was locked 13-13, SLU rallied three points which gave them a comfortable lead for the remainder of the match. The Leathernecks struggled to pick up the attacks that were coming from the Saint Louis side of the net, which led to the Billikens taking an even greater lead over Western nearing the end of the set. Through strong offense, SLU secured the win, final score was 19-25, and SLU took the match lead 1-2.

In the fourth and final set of the match, the Leathernecks came out with less energy than in the previous sets. St. Louis started with a quick 1-3 lead, which they continued to build on for the remainder of the set. Western battled the entire set, but they never managed to take the lead. When the score was 16-20, the Leathernecks gave up five consecutive points, securing the win for SLU, with a final score of 16-25. This secured the match win for Saint Louis, final match score being 1-3.

“We struggled to find our momentum coming out and when that happens, there has to be a better sense of urgency to make an immediate change and focus in on the details. Unfortunately, we were not able to do that tonight,” said head coach Kelly Richardson. The Leathernecks look to improve on maintaining momentum as they approach their upcoming tournament.

The Leathernecks prepare for the Buffalo Wild Wings Invitational tournament that will be held in Macomb, Ill. on Sept. 15-16. On the 15, Western will play against the Valparasio University Crusaders at 12 p.m., and against Drake University Bulldogs at 7 p.m. The next morning, they will play Mcneese State Cowboys at 9 a.m.

Twitter: @beccalangysxo