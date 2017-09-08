Nasser Zbeeb uses his love for spirituality to conquer obstacles





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

From Lebanon to the United States of America, Nasser Zbeeb, a man with a deep appreciation for the human spirit and the will of humanity plans to eliminate obstacles and spread love during his life here on earth.

“I’m the type of guy who likes to tackle obstacles,” Zbeeb said. “Even if it’s hard, I wouldn’t want to perceive it that way; if I keep a positive attitude, if I keep thinking, ‘I’ll be able to accomplish this obstacle,’ then there’s nothing hard at the end.”

In addition to exemplifying the virtues of hard work and perseverance, Zbeeb plans to contribute to society and serve the citizens of Lebanon.

“I want to serve my country,” Zbeeb said. “I plan on being a heart surgeon. Maybe I’ll actually apply some surgery techniques while I’m in the military, combatants get injured. I’ll be there to operate on them, treat them.”

Zbeeb, a trilingual and multicultural American, attributes his moral and ethical values to his Lebanese heritage.

“If I’m not going to interact with others, well, what’s the point of being human?” Zbeeb said. “The Lebanese like to get close to people; they like to speak to each other with their hearts. I find the conservative nature I adopted from Lebanese culture definitely helped me stay and maintain on my tasks.”

Zbeeb’s Lebanese heritage allows him to compare and contrast Lebanese traditions and culture with American traditions ,which gives him a unique perspective of American prosperity.

“In terms of ideology and policy, [Americans] go through with them, and they stand up for their people,” Zbeeb said. “On the other hand, you have the people of Lebanon who are very nice, very expressive people, but you have a government there that’s not able to care for its citizens. People in Lebanon don’t have 24/7 electricity or water, it gets cut off during the day.”

Zbeeb understands the importance of literacy and written word and has a profound interest in the art of poetry.

“Poetry, in terms of expressiveness, is the highest form of literature,” Zbeeb said. “I feel that people, if they really want to express how they feel or a message they want to get out to the public, the best way to do it is through poetry.”

Zbeeb’s love of human connection stands parallel to his love of family, community, hard work and perseverance.

“I had a lot of idols growing up,” Zbeeb said. “My parents. I learned a lot of my nice traits from my mom; everything, in terms of spirituality, morality, and religion, she passed to me. My dad, on the other hand, urged me in a way where, everybody has to work in life basically. It wasn’t until he was 40 years old when he actually got his PHD. It just shows how much effort, how much work he puts into life. Anything can be achievable if you put the work and time into it.”

One of Zbeeb’s favorite lines of poetry emanates from a work called “Tableau” by Countee Cullen, “That lightning brilliant as a sword, should blaze the path of thunder.” The work perceives the power of friendship over prejudice, and emulates his life’s philosophy.