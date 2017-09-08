Center for International Studies presents International coffee and tea hour





On Wednesday, attendees sampled Indian tea and food while they learned about India during the Center for International Studies’ international coffee and tea hour in Horrabin Hall.

“We wanted to try a new event,” said Dana Sistko, CIS assistant director. “I think that a lot of other schools have done something like an international coffee hour and I think it is a topic that many people are interested in and we have a great deal of students who can showcase their culture, so we’re going to do this one on India.”

Shital Joshi, CIS graduate assistant from India, talked about the Indian tea culture and consumption as well as the production of tea in India.

“Indians drink tea all the time,” Joshi said. “The frequency of drinking tea is like four to five times a day. India is the second largest country in the world that grows tea and exports tea throughout the world. There are tea vendors throughout the country that runs their businesses out of tea. Also, we have states named Assam and Darjeeling, that is where we grow ourtea with all the crops there and the women would go and pluck the tea leaves, then goes through the process and sell it throughout the world and the nation.”

Joshi said that tea is consumed all over India and it’s a way of life in India, especially in books, movies and even politics where Narendra Modi went from being a tea vendor to prime minister of India.

“(Modi) then elevated the level of tea vendors and ‘it’s not important to be in politics, even if I lose the elections, I can still have my own store of tea and survive,’” Joshi said as she quoted Modi. “And then, he brought up a campaign of ‘chai pe charcha,’ that is a discussion over a cup of tea that is reputable to talking about women empowerment and other issues of

the country.”

Joshi said that Indian tea is the same as the chai that is commonly served in the United States and emphasized that chai is the Hindi word for tea.

“Americans would say it as a chai tea, but that what it is, it’s chai, not chai tea,” Joshi said. “It’s like saying tea two times, it’s like (saying) ‘chai chai’”

Sistko said that China would be represented in the international coffee/tea hour in October with Nigeria being represented in November and Saudi Arabia being represented in December.

India, China, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia were chosen for the fall semester due to the large number of Western Illinois University students that came from those countries, so Sistko thought to start out the international coffee/tea hour with those countries first and then expand with other coffee/tea cultures from around the world.

“If anyone wants to present on their tea and coffee culture, we’ll be happy to have them or maybe there’s a country that we’re not familiar with that have a unique coffee and tea culture and we may feature them as well,” Sistko said.

Sistko thought that the India tea culture event was successful with a mixture of both domestic and international students learned more about the Indian tea culture.

“Hopefully they got a little bit of a taste of a different culture and now maybe they’ll be more interested in coming to additional events or maybe even talking to someone whey they many not really talk to at all,” Sistko said.