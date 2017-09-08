IHC presents Rocky Cups





Filed under News

On Monday, Sept. 11 Western Illinois University’s Inter Hall Council (IHC) will release their long anticipated Rocky Cups.

The Rocky Cups will sell at ten dollars per cup and allow students to receive a 40-50 percent discount off refills in the dining halls.

According to IHC president Killian Tracey, the goal of the cups is to advertise the brand of the IHC, help students budget their meal plan, and raise money for the Rocky Memorial project, a memorial to all the people who served as Rocky mascots.

“For one thing, the cups get our (IHC) logo out there,” Tracey said. “It also allows us to raise money for the Rocky Memorial project over by Hanson Field. Also, we want to help as a meal plan saver because we know a lot of people like to run through their meal plans too quickly in the semester especially first year students.”

Tracey reiterated the amount of money students would save in correlation with the mobility the cup allocates.

“My pitch to students inquiring about the rocky cup is that it’s a cup you can put in your backpack as opposed to the current to go cups with lids that easily pop off,” Tracey said. “You can take this cup with you and the dollars it saves you will add up; that 50 cents that you spend for two meals a day equates to one dollar a day, seven dollars a week, twenty-eight dollars in a month, it will add up.”

Although the cups would save students money at various dining halls like Corbin-Olson, Thompson, Bayliss and Henninger Halls, the cups use is prohibited at the various restaurants that in the University Union.

“We looked at the possibility of the rocky cups being used at places like Burger King, Sabarro, and Einsteins,” Stacey said. “Unfortunately, we can’t do that it’s only going to be for the dining halls because of how the contracts work.”

Stacey continued to stress the IHC’s disappointment with being unable to implement the rocky cups in the University Union.

“With Burger King, once you buy one of their cups you can already refill as many times as you want, so it was the basis of could you always refill this or do you have to pay for it every time you get a meal,” Tracey said. “It’s never been done before so (administration) wants to see if it sells well.”

Tracey reiterated the fact that the Rocky Cups will cause students to subtly save meal plan money, colloquially referred to as “swipe” and exhibited optimism about the future of rocky cups.

“We promoted the cups at the activities fair,” Tracey said. “All of the E-board is involved with other organizations and we’ve been talking to them about it and even with hall government and people seem excited about it so I hope it goes well. We have a certain amount now and if it goes well we’ve hopefully get more and distribute them out to more people.”

The Rocky Cups can be purchased from Sept. 11-13 at Thompson, Bay/Henn, and Corbin/Olson dining centers.