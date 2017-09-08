Chicago Bears building for the future





Filed under Sports

This Sunday, the Chicago Bears will kick off the regular season at noon against the defending NFC Champions, the Atlanta Falcons. During the offseason, the Bears made a lot of moves and decisions that were a start to a rebuilding process for an organization that has not won a Super Bowl since 1985.

The most notable change occurred early in the offseason when the Bears decided to part ways with long time quarterback Jay Cutler and sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneer backup Quarterback Mike Glennon to a surprising three-year contract worth $45 million. During his time with Tampa Bay, Glennon started just 18 games over four seasons while holding a record of 5-13.

The Bears posted a record of 3-13 in 2016, landing them with the third worst record

in the NFL. The poor regular season gave Chicago the third pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Going into the draft, most people believed Chicago would draft someone on the defensive side of the ball to help a withered secondary.

Draft day came and the Bears made a selection that ended up being one of the most talked about decisions of the offseason. The Bears traded up in the draft for the second pick and took quarterback Mitchell Trubisky out of the University of North Carolina. Trubisky was projected to be drafted high but after the signing of Glennon, Chicago was not even in the conversation of taking him with their pick.

Much of Chicago called this a “controversy” as the Bears went offensive in the draft and passed on a much-needed defensive player. Jeff Joniak, the voice of the Bears, did not believe that controversy was the correct terminology.

“To me it wasn’t a controversial pick at all,” said Joniak. “To me there was no controversy. He was going to be a high pick and I think the way it was taken by the media kind of chumped it up and made it seem worse than it was because in the end all they gave up was a third-round pick for Mitchell Trubisky. To me it was a smooth move and one that was important for Ryan Pace the general manager.”

After the quarterback situation, the Bears added some key pieces on defense with the likes of cornerback Prince Amukamara and rookie safety Eddie Jackson. Jackson and Amukamara are two athletes who look to help bolster the secondary and help the Bears return to the stellar defense Chicago was always known as the Monsters of The Midway.

“That’s way too premature,” Joniak said. “Obviously they would like to have a defense that plays like that, you know physical and aggressive. They do have a good chance for the front seven to be highly ranked in that regard they have multiple weapons in the front seven that can be rotated by Vick Vangio to create pressure.”

Joniak said that the defense is more of a veteran defense than a young defense, although the Bears are attempting to develop players such as Kyle Fuller and Eddie Goldmen.

Second year running back Jordan Howard, who a season ago was the second-best rusher in the league behind Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliot, is a guy that Jeff Joniak has his eyes on.

“He’s a downhill thumper, those guys are always known for getting tough yards and that’s exactly what he did in college at UAB and Indiana and he did it in record fashion with the bears getting the single season rookie rushing record.” Joniak said. “The case could have been made that he would have won the rushing title if he had played all 16 games.”

Entering the preseason, only one question was on the mind of the Chicago faithful: who would start in week one of the regular season, Trubisky or Glennon? Head Coach John Fox from the beginning said that Glennon would begin the season as the starter and Trubisky would be the number two, but with impressive play from the rookie in four preseason games the decision proved not to be quite as easy as Fox had hoped.

Trubisky in four preseason games would throw for 364 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a Quarterback rating of 106.2. Glennon, on the other hand in just three games, would throw for 243 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a QBR of 70.5. Despite these numbers, Trubisky would be named the second-string quarterback behind Glennon.

On Sunday, the Bears take the field and look to show that the future is now.

Chicago’s hopes are bleak this season but with the right formula, the historic organization’s future could be bright.