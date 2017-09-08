Leatherneck soccer back on the road

Sports

women’s soccer looks for their first team win over the weekend against SEC powerhouse, University of Kentucky Wildcats. Western has not scored a goal in their last four matches, but looks to turn things around this weekend.

Although the Leatherneck’s record does not show, they are very optimistic heading into this weekend road trip. Western has been putting everything into each and every game this season so far; however, the matches are not coming out with the intended results. This weekend will be a good test to see if they really have what it takes to turn their season around.

First, the Leathernecks make a quick stop in Lexington, to play the Wildcats, who are also having a rough start to their season with a 2-4-0 record. Western has not played Kentucky the last couple of seasons so this is going to be an opponent that they do not know a whole lot about, making for an interesting matchup. Kentucky just came off of a tough loss to Florida State University , who is ranked number 8 in the country, to a score of 4-0. Kentucky was outshot 27-1, and 14-0 on goal, completely being dominated the entire game. It hasn’t been easy for Kentucky but they plan on snapping their losing streak against the Purple and Gold.

This will be no easy task. Western is still hungry for their first win of the season. Beating Kentucky would be a big upset for them, giving them the much-needed momentum heading into their next match of the weekend against Eastern Illinois University. The EIU Panthers recently beat Chicago State University 5-1. CSU has had an equally rough start to their season as they have now dropped to 1-5 for the season; meanwhile the Panthers are off to a good start at 3-2-1.

In that game, EIU outshout Chicago State 26-8, and 16-4 on goal, also leading them to a dominant victory as shown by the score line. Kentucky and EIU might seem like intimidating schools on paper and by their statistics they often seem like they have the upper hand, however Western will not be intimidated. The Leathernecks want to turn their season around and this is the weekend to do it against two tough teams.

Western hopes to come out with their first win of the season, and preferably back-to-back wins. Four games into the season, the Leathernecks have yet to put the ball in the back of the net, however these two games they will be looking towards their star senior, Madeline Edwards and Natalie Nagle. Edwards has a recorded 11 shots for the season and Nagle has 7. Western knows they can’t win if they don’t start scoring goals, so they are looking to make a change towards the right direction.

After this weekend, the Leathernecks only have one more game against Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana and then they finally come back home after having played five long and hard away games. The Leathernecks will try and stick it for out a couple more games on the road as they travel to Lexington to compete and attempt get off to a good start against the Universtiy of Kentucky with a kickoff at 4 p.m.

