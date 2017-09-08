Americans continue to eat away at the Earth





Filed under Opinions

In June, President Donald Trump pledged the U.S. would back out of the United Nations Paris Accord which, According to an official U.N. press release, “Brings all nations into a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.”

The plan features various pledges by nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and take other measures to mitigate the industrial effects on our climate. Trump stated, “I was elected by the citizens of Pittsburg not Paris,” referencing the negative impact of upholding the Paris Accord. He means to prioritize American businesses over the looming monster of climate change.

The president wasn’t entirely wrong. Historically our nation, among others, has relied heavily on the use of fossil fuels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration claims, “The three major fossil fuels — petroleum, natural gas and coal which together provided 87% of total U.S. primary energy over the past decade — have dominated the U.S. fuel mix for well over 100 years.” The reduced use of these substances, among others limited by the Paris Accord, would have a large impact on energy prices, employment rates and the cost of living.

But the president has failed to see the bigger picture. Climate change has profound and widespread effects on the weather and ecosystems of the world, the U.S. included. These consequences are far reaching and have drastic implications for our economy that we are only now beginning to recognize.

Take, for instance, the forest sector of our economy. This industry has been hit hard by climate change already, and the devastation has only just begun. We use wood every day, it is a staple of American infrastructure. The higher temperatures in winter seasons, along with the lack of sufficient cold snaps have resulted in the proliferation of pine beetles. These insects essentially live off pine trees, using them to house their eggs and feed their larvae. Because the mild seasons are not killing enough of the pine beetles, wide stretches of forest have become dead zones. The problem with these dead zones is that lumber industries simply don’t have the means to salvage all the dead timber. To make matters worse, most of the dead timber carries blue stain, a type of fungus the beetles carry that makes the lumber much less valuable or even unusable.

The dead timber also poses a serious risk of massive wildfires. In some areas, more than 80 acres have been killed at once, leaving large areas of dry, dead timber waiting to burn. Wildfires can displace populations, disrupt employment, disrupt tourism, change the weather and more. And it can have devastating effects on local economies. If the climate continues to become more hospitable to the pine beetle, wildfires may not be delegated to the areas historically known for them, and the implications of such a large fires are truly unknown.

Our nation is still reeling from the desolation of Hurricane Harvey. Texas, along with a death toll of 60 people and counting, received massive sustained damage. Rising sea levels and warming water, among other factors, were principle factors in Harvey’s strength. The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions reported, “

sea level rise is likely to make future coastal storms, including hurricanes, more damaging. Globally averaged, sea level is expected to rise by 1-4 feet during the next century, which will amplify coastal storm surge. For example, sea level rise intensified the impact of Hurricane Sandy, which caused an estimated $65 billion in damages in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut in 2012, and much of this damage was related to coastal flooding.”

The Congressionally mandated National Climate Assessment, a report compiled by scientists representing 13 federal agencies, stated in their most recent assessment, “Global mean sea level rise is primarily driven by two factors: 1) increased volume of seawater due to thermal expansion of the ocean as it warms and 2) increased mass of water in the ocean due to the melting ice from mountain glaciers and Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets.” The report also claims that,” Human-caused climate change has made a substantial contribution to GMSL (Global mean sea level).”

While it may seem like the agreements set forth in the Paris Accord limit our country’s economic potential and ability to compete in the global market, namely with large GDP countries like China who seem to disregard their contribution to climate change, the economic effect of discounting climate change will haunt us for generations to come. We are already beginning to see these consequences, ask anybody from Houston, they will know.