Gender equality activists are everything but equal





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

I am aware it seems like a ridiculous question. It seems the answer is right there in their title: gender equality activist.

However, throughout my teenage years I can recall countless times when someone who promotes the idea that women and men are equal does or says something that completely contradicts their supposed beliefs. To put my point in perspective, consider these questions: Should a man pay for dinner on a date? Should a man open the door for his date? Should a man give his date his jacket if it is cold or raining? Should a boyfriend ask his girlfriend’s father for permission before proposing? Should a husband protect his wife? These questions are all ones that traditionally would be answered yes. I will come out and burst your bubble: if you answered yes to any of the following questions, you are not completely in support gender equality. Some things like paying for dinner, opening a door, or giving a girl a jacket, are considered to be gentlemanly, and some women have come to expect these things from a man. But how is that equality?

In theory, someone wanting gender equality should believe that a woman should pay for dinner, open the door and hand over her jacket just as often as her man should. Maybe you believe all these things are true. These instances are pretty trivial; however, we can now move on to a bigger question.

Should a man ask a woman’s father for permission before he proposes to her? Personally, I believe the answer to this question to be yes. But for someone arguing for complete gender equality, the answer really should be no. A woman shouldn’t need a man’s permission to get married. A woman shouldn’t really need to be proposed to at all. Women should propose to men just as much as men propose to women, right? One last question: Should a man protect his wife? This is a question that more than likely, most people would answer yes. But why should he protect her? Why shouldn’t a wife protect her husband? Maybe in some cases, this is what happens, but the majority of the time, it seems that men protect women. This situation presents the subject of physical inequality. Though I know plenty of women who are stronger or more physically fit than their male counterparts, the truth of the matter is that men have a biological predisposition to be bigger and stronger than women. They have larger frames and more easily put on muscle. I would be lying if I said I completely understood why this happens, but it can clearly be seen that it does happen. This type of inequality is not one that is easily changed. This is talking about biology, not mindset.

My point is not that I am against gender equality. I am completely in agreeance that women are just as capable as men, and should be treated as equals in the workplace and before the law. However, it is hard to ignore so many traditions and common expectations in society that point away from complete gender equality. Many women today would consider it rude to go on a date with a man and him expect her to pay. Following this example, this consideration is contradictory to what gender equality promotes, yet it is a common belief.

So where does that leave us? For gender equality or against? As I previously stated, I wholeheartedly believe that women are just as capable as men are, and should be treated as equals in society. Yet I cannot ignore that fact that people who call themselves gender equality activists still share societal beliefs that promote the opposite. Additionally, the issue of physical form also throws a wrench in the quest for equality. All in all, unless our society is ready to make some extremely drastic changes very quickly, I do not see 100 percent gender equality being achieved for many more years to come.