Stop being a bad roomate





Filed under Opinions

Well imagine that, it’s just a quarter before midnight and you’ve just revised your essay for that undergraduate scholarship. This one’s got to be a winner. You start closing out a few tabs and shutting down your laptop when you hear some rustling in the hallway moving closer and closer to your door. The knob fumbles a bit and drunkenly walks in your buddy Eric and mystery girl number 3 of this week. Here we go again.

You already know what’s coming, Eric motions for the girl to wait outside and they exchange a sloppy swab of spit before she waits outside the door. This sight is absolutely disgusting.

“Hey buddy, I got a huge favor to ask.”And cue the reoccurring, “Dude, this girl is trashed right now, please, please give me the room for just a solid hour, my dude.”

By now you’ve already gotten down the crossed arms, the tapping foot and eyes that say, “I can’t wait til’ the waiting list for a single room gets down to my name”.

“I promise this is the last time I will ever do this again.”

Of course, you remind Eric of how this is the third girl this week and how terrible he is at keeping his promises. Nevertheless you, being obviously the better person, give in and spend the remainder of the night with a blanket and pillow in the 5th floor lounge watching Netflix off your laptop and slowly falling into a passive-aggressive slumber.

We all have our bad roommate stories and maybe one point in time we’ve even been the bad roommate and just kept on with being absolutely terrible people and that’s something the whole world could use a little less of. It’s no secret that life is hard and life sucks, but this is college. This should be the best four years of your life, albeit the most challenging, but undoubtedly the best. Why spend time setting up a war in what is essentially a sandbox-sized room?

I challenge those of you with roommates to not cross that line that finally puts one of you over the edge that makes you want to separate yourself so far from the other guy that the only time you two ever see one another is when you bump into each other at the Einstein’s line.